Game Preview: Stingrays at Swamp Rabbits, April 25 at 3:05 PM

April 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







SC Stingrays at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 3:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

About Today's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays and Greenville Swamp Rabbits will meet for the third consecutive day Sunday afternoon at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Sunday's contest is the 14th and penultimate meeting of the two divisional rivals during the 2020-21 ECHL campaign. Greenville has controlled the series, winning nine of the matchups. SC has secured points in nine of the 13 outings with a 4-4-4-1 record but has come up empty in the first two matchups this weekend, falling by scores of 4-2 and 3-1. After Sunday's game, the two will see each other just one more time on May 26th. The Stingrays came into the weekend after an overtime loss in the rubber match of a 3-game series with the Jacksonville Icemen Wednesday. Greenville came off back-to-back wins in Florida over the Everblades and is 5-3-1-1 in their last 10 outings. The Swamp Rabbits are currently in second place in the Eastern Conference with a points percentage of .596, while the Rays are in sixth place (.520). SC ranks third in the ECHL with a home power play percentage of 19.5% after an Andrew Cherniwchan man-advantage goal Friday.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits: Greenville has a 25-15-9-3 record with 52 games of their 2020-21

season in the books. A league-high 19 of their contests have been decided in overtime. The Swamp Rabbits have had plenty of offensive help from their back end, with defenseman Samuel Jardine at the forefront scoring 36 points (2g, 34a). His point total is third among ECHL defenders and his assist number is tied for third overall in the league. Rookie blueliner Ben Finkelstein has also been a big factor when healthy, scoring 17 points (4g, 13a) in 18 games. Forward Matt Bradley leads the club's attack up front with 30 points in 49 games on 12 goals and 18 assists. Joey Haddad and Garrett Thompson are just behind, each with 29 points. In goal, Ryan Bednard, a Florida Panthers prospect, has played 32 of the club's games with a 19-6-4 record along with an ECHL-best four shutouts, a goals-against of 2.44 and a 0.916 save percentage.

