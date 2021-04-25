Remainder of Suspended Solar Bears at Fuel Game to be Played Monday

April 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Orlando Solar Bears goaltender Kris Oldham vs. the Indy Fuel

(Orlando Solar Bears) Orlando Solar Bears goaltender Kris Oldham vs. the Indy Fuel(Orlando Solar Bears)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Orlando Solar Bears, in conjunction with the Indy Fuel and ECHL, has announced that Saturday's game between Orlando and the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum that was suspended with 5:04 remaining in the first period will now be resumed on Monday, April 26 at 7 p.m.

Orlando held a 2-0 lead at the time the game was suspended due to unsafe ice conditions.

The Solar Bears and Fuel are slated to play today's game at 3:05 p.m.

Fans can watch every Solar Bears road game during the 2020-21 season via FloHockey or listen for free via Mixlr or TuneIn.

NEXT HOME GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host Orlando Magic Night, presented by Amway, against the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.