Fuel Explode for Eight Goals in Sunday Afternoon Win

April 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Playing their second game of the weekend after a postponement on Saturday night, Indy hosted the Orlando Solar Bears on Sunday afternoon. Indy would score three goals in the first period and add on five more in the second and third before going on to win 8-2 on Sunday.

Showing their speed, Indy was the first team to get on the board when Tommy Apap fired a shot from the slot to beat Kris Oldham. The Fuel doubled their lead when Keoni Texeira took advantage of an Orlando turnover and beat Oldham with a wrist shot. Tripling their lead in the first period, Tommy Apap fed Alex Rauter a one-timer and he fired a shot over the shoulder of Oldham to send the Fuel into the locker room leading 3-0.

The Solar Bears would score the first goal of the middle stanza when Tristin Langan jumped on a rebound and beat Dan Bakala with a wrist shot. Indy would respond immediately when Matt Marcinew one-timed a pass from Nic Pierog past Lackey.

Scoring their fifth goal of the game, Dylan Malmquist put in a pass from Michael Pelech. Pelech's assist on Malmquist's goal puts him in sole possession of third place on the ECHL's all-time assist list.

Orlando scored their second goal of the game when Alexander Kuquali wristed a puck past Bakala. Toe dragging multiple Orlando defensemen, Diego Cuglietta gave Ryan Zuhlsdorf a backhand pass to make it a 6-2 game. Earning a late power play in the second period, Willie Raskob gave Matt Marcinew a one-timer and he launched a shot past Michael Lackey to make it 7-2.

Although each team had a chance on the power play in the first half of the period, nobody would be able to put a puck in the net. Scoring his first goal since returning from injury, Nic Pierog wristed a shot over the shoulder of Lackey to give Indy an 8-2 lead.

