ECHL Transactions - April 25

April 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 25, 2021:

Allen:

Add Frank Marotte, G activated from reserve

Delete Jake Paterson, G placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Marcus McIvor, D activated from reserve

Add Nick Boka, D activated from reserve

Add Oliver Cooper, F activated from reserve

Delete Jackson Leef, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Murphy, D placed on reserve

Delete Blake Siebenaler, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Nolan LaPorte, F added to active roster (traded from Fort Wayne)

Add John Lethemon, G activated from reserve

Delete Max Zimmer, F placed on reserve

Delete Sam Jardine, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Chris Martenet, D activated from reserve

Delete Eric Williams, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Logan Drackett, G activated from reserve

Add Jason Binkley, D activated from reserve

Delete Craig Martin, F placed on reserve

Delete Wacey Rabbit, F placed on reserve

Delete Charles Williams, G placed on reserve

Delete Calder Brooks, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/1)

Kansas City:

Add Noah Delmas, D activated from reserve [4/24]

Add Darik Angeli, F activated from reserve [4/24]

Delete Kris Myllari, D placed on reserve [4/24]

Delete Luke Bafia, F placed on reserve [4/24]

South Carolina:

Add Connor Moore, D activated from reserve

Delete Jade Miller, F placed on reserve

Add Jade Miller, F activated from Injured Reserve [4/24]

Delete Darien Craighead, F placed on reserve [4/24]

Tulsa:

Delete Mason Bellino, G released as EBUG

Wheeling:

Add Tyler Drevitch, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jared Cockrell, F activated from reserve

Delete Jackson Keane, F placed on reserve

Delete Chad Duchesne, D placed on reserve

