Saturday's Fuel And Solar Bears Game To Resume Monday

INDIANAPOLIS- The Indy Fuel and Orlando Solar Bears postponed game on Saturday night due to unsafe ice conditions has been rescheduled for Monday, April 26 at 7:00pm. The teams were able to play the majority of the first period, with Orlando holding a 2-0 lead. Saturday's postponed game will resume on Monday at 7:00pm, starting at the 5:04 mark of the first period. Sunday's game will be played in full, beginning at 3:00pm at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

"While we are disappointed that we had to postpone Saturday's game, the safety of our players and officials is our number one priority," said Indy Fuel President Larry McQueary. "After an attempt to repair a divot in the ice, ECHL and building officials deemed the ice unsafe to play on, causing the postponement of the game. Fairgrounds staff worked overnight to improve ice conditions for Sunday and Monday's contest and we are confident these games will be played in full."

Any tickets that were purchased for Saturday's game will be automatically rolled over to Monday's game continuation. Season ticket members, flex plan holders and any fans who purchased a group package through the Fuel - please bring your original tickets as they will be valid for Monday's match. Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will see their digital tickets automatically change to reflect the new date.

All fans who attend Monday's game will not have to pay parking fees.

If you are unable to attend Monday's match please contact your original point of sale for a refund. Fans who bought tickets through Ticketmaster click here, all other inquiries can email tickets@indyfuelhockey.com.

