Utah Grabs Series Win with 2-1 Victory

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), dropped the final game of their three-game weekend series with Utah, 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Allen Event Center.

Utah had the big advantage in shots on goal through the first forty minutes of play outshooting the Americans 25 to 12 and limiting Allen to just four shots in the first period.

Colby McAuley had the only Americans goal of the afternoon, his eighth of the season. Matt Register led the Americans in shots on net with six.

Neither team scored a power play goal. Both teams were 0 for 4 with the man advantage. On three of the four Allen power plays the team was held to just two shots on goal.

Cole Fraser scored the first goal of the game for Utah, his fourth of the season. He also hit two posts in the game. Charlie Gerard was credited with game winner, his 13th of the year, however the puck went into the Allen net off the stick of an Americans player.

The Americans continue the homestand on Tuesday night when the Tulsa Oilers make a stop at Allen Event Center. Get your seats NOW online.

