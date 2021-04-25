Indy's Apap, Pierog lead the way in 8-2 Solar Bears loss

INDIANAPOLIS - Rookie forward Tommy Apap recorded a goal and two assists in the first period and Nic Pierog led the way with four points for the Indy Fuel (28-18-4-0), as the Orlando Solar Bears (27-19-4-1) fell by an 8-2 score to Indy on Sunday afternoon at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

The loss snapped a season-high four-game road point streak for Orlando (3-0-1-0), and was the first-ever defeat for the Solar Bears at Indianapolis (3-1-0-0)

First Period

Indy goal: Tommy Apap (1) at 6:05. Assisted by Nic Pierog.

Indy goal: Keoni Teixeira (3) at 8:41. Assisted by Tommy Apap.

Indy goal: Alex Rauter (6) at 12:10. Assisted by Tommy Apap and Nick Hutchison

Shots: ORL 10, IND 16

Second Period

Orlando goal: Tristin Langan (19) at 4:02. Assisted by Tyler Bird.

Indy goal: Matt Marcinew (19) at 4:32. Assisted by Nic Pierog and Willie Raskob.

Indy goal: Dylan Malmquist at 5:54. Assisted by Michael Pelech and Nic Pierog.

Orlando goal: Alexander Kuqali (2) at 8:29. Assisted by Tad Kozun.

Indy goal: Ryan Zuhlsdorf (2) at 13:38. Assisted by Diego Cuglietta and Jared Thomas.

Indy goal: Matt Marcinew (20) [PP] at 18:40. Assisted by Willie Raskob and Terry Broadhurst.

Shots: ORL 13, IND 11

Third Period

Indy goal: Nic Pierog (20) [PP] at 12:11. Assisted by Terry Broadhurst and Matt Marcinew.

Shots: ORL 7, IND 16

Goaltending:

ORL: Kris Oldham [L], 29-for-32; Michael Lackey, 28-for-33

IND: Dan Bakala, 28-for-30

THREE STARS:

1) Tommy Apap - IND

2) Nic Pierog - IND

3) Matt Marcinew - IND

NOTABLES:

Langan's goal extends his goal-scoring streak to three games (5g)

The Solar Bears are 0-16-2-1 when scoring two or fewer goals

Indy's Michael Pelech recorded an assist on his team's fifth goal of the game, giving the veteran forward his 391st career ECHL assist and sole possession of third in league history

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears conclude their series with the Indy Fuel tomorrow when the team plays the remainder of Saturday's suspended game at 7 p.m. at Indiana Famers Coliseum. Orlando holds a 2-0 lead with 5:04 remaining the first period of the game. The Solar Bears return home to host Orlando Magic Night, presented by Amway, against the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m.

