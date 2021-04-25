Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Stingrays, 3:05 PM

April 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will host the South Carolina Stingrays at Bon Secours Wellness Arena for the final time this season. Greenville will look to sweep a three-game weekend series against their in-state rivals after winning Friday, 4-2, and last night, 3-1 at the North Charleston Coliseum. In the season-series, the Bits have posted a commanding 9-2-0-2 record against the Rays.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (25-15-9-3) at South Carolina Stingrays (20-18-9-3)

April 25, 2021 | 3:05 PM | Game #53 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Logan Gruhl (29)

Linesmen: Tarrington Wyonzek (88), Shane Gustafson (87)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 2:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust and Matt Caldwell on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits won their fourth consecutive game on Saturday night over the South Carolina Stingrays by a 3-1 final. In the opening period, South Carolina scored their first and only goal of the contest courtesy of Cameron Askew at 9:24. Askew corralled the puck at neutral ice and scored a highlight reel marker on Rabbit netminder Jacob Ingham. Shots after 20 minutes were 12-7 in favor of Greenville. Ingham was perfect for the game's remainder and finished with 29 stops on 30 shots.

Down 1-0 in the middle frame, Frank Hora scored his fourth goal of the campaign at 10:11. Hora intercepted a break-out pass at the blueline skated and beat Rays goaltender Matt Jurusik on a power move to the net. The goal was initially waved off due to goaltender interference but deemed a legal goal after video review. Greenville grabbed the go-ahead and eventual game-winning marker courtesy of Anthony Rinaldi at 15:25. Rinaldi fielded a breakout pass from Kevin McKernan, streaked through neutral ice, and fired a quick wrist shot low-blocker side. Ingham recorded the secondary assist for his first professional point. Shots after two periods were 30-14 in favor of the Rabbits. Late in the third period, Graham Knott added an insurance marker against his former club to provide the Bits a two-goal cushion. Tariq Hammond was whistled for hooking at 14:42, and the former Stingray snapped a bullet from between the circles past Jurusik for his fourth power play goal of the campaign.

FAST FACTS:

Anthony Rinaldi's go-ahead marker in last night's game stood as his first professional game-winning goal...Ryan Bednard will look to become Greenville's first 20-win goaltender since Jason Missiaen won 22 games for the Road Warriors in the 2011-12 season...Greenville currently sits 10-games above .500 for the first time since the 2016-17 season and second place in the Eastern Conference...Last night, Bits rookie goaltender Jacob Ingham recorded his second career ECHL victory and first professional point by assisting on Rinaldi's game-winning goal...Greenville is seeking their 10th victory of the season tonight versus South Carolina in their 14th head-to-head meeting.

UP NEXT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will conclude April and open a three-game homestand versus the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday, April 30. The series opener will feature Family Four Pack Friday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Fans can enjoy the best deal in the Upstate with 4 tickets, 4 hotdogs, 4 bags of chips and 4 Pepsi products all for $80. Saturday, May 1 will be "Stick it to Cancer Night" at the Well. Join us as we celebrate cancer survivors and pay tribute to those who have fought and those who continue to fight in the battle against cancer. The Swamp Rabbits will don custom pink jerseys that will be available for auction. Presented by Plumbing in Pink and Bon Secours.

DOUBLE DARE DAY:

Tonight, slime the Stingrays with a family fun event for the whole family presented by Waves Express Car Wash! Enjoy Nickelodeon themed entertainment and kid friendly stations on the concourse. The team will be sporting specialty Double Dare Jerseys that are available for auction throughout the night on the Dash mobile application.

