Game Preview: Everblades at Icemen, April 25, 2021

April 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







Florida Everblades at Jacksonville Icemen

Sunday, April 25 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Today's Game: The Icemen head into today's action as the hottest team in the ECHL, having won nine of their last 11 games and are unbeaten in regulation in ten of their last 11 home games.

In addition, the Icemen have won their previous five outings against the Everblades, which includes a dramatic 5-4 overtime win last night in Estero. Jacksonville rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period, before Erik Bradford sealed the win with a goal in overtime.

Series History: The Icemen lead the season series 7-4-0, while the Everblades lead the All-Time series 34-10-4-1.

About the Icemen: Forward Mike Szmatula has held the hot hand as of late. Szmatula has recorded six goals in the last six games. Meanwhile forward Abbott Girduckis is riding a three-game points and assists streak, and has collected 14 points in his last eight contests. Girduckis and Ara Nazarian each have posted nine points against the Everblades this season.

About the Everblades: Florida Captain John McCarron ranks third overall in the league with 50 points. Forward Alex Kile leads the Everblades in scoring against Jacksonville this season with 11 points (7g, 4a)....The Everblades are second in the league with a 3.42 goals per game average.

Next Home Game

Wednesday, April 28 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m. - Fans can enjoy $2 beer & wine throughout the night!

