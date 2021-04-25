Sunday's Game vs Jacksonville Postponed

April 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The ECHL has announced that the game between the Jacksonville Icemen and Florida Everblades scheduled for Sunday, April 25 has been postponed, per league safety protocols.

The game will be rescheduled, and the new game date will be announced in the near future.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.