Sunday's Game vs Jacksonville Postponed
April 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The ECHL has announced that the game between the Jacksonville Icemen and Florida Everblades scheduled for Sunday, April 25 has been postponed, per league safety protocols.
The game will be rescheduled, and the new game date will be announced in the near future.
