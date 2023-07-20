Stripers, Norfolk Postponed Thursday at Coolray Field

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Tonight's 7:05 p.m. game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Norfolk Tides at Coolray Field has been postponed due to inclement weather and wet field conditions.

The game is set to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, July 21 at Coolray Field. The first of two seven-inning games will start at 5:05 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Both games will air on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live.

Atlanta Braves' left-hander Max Fried is set to continue his rehab assignment with the Stripers. The determination on which game he will pitch will be released at a later time.

Tickets for Thursday's game can be exchanged for any other game this season.

Friday's game is Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond (presented by ©2022 Marvel), as Stripers players will wear specialty Marvel-themed jerseys. All jerseys will be available for purchase via online auction after the game, with proceeds benefiting the non-profit group, Way to Battle. It's also Fireworks Friday, featuring a spectacular postgame display. Tickets are available now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

