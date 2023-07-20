Gomez Homers for Lone Memphis Run in Loss at Charlotte

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights with a 3-1 loss at Truist Park on Thursday night.

Redbirds outfielder Moises Gomez supplied the only Memphis run on Thursday night with a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning. The homer was the 22nd of the season for Gomez, the second highest tally on the team.

Andrew Suarez made his third start of the season and tossed 5.0 innings of one-run baseball. The left-handed pitcher allowed six hits, walked two and struck out seven batters. Tommy Parsons (0-6) allowed two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and was credited with the loss.

The Redbirds (46-47) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, July 25 to begin a six-game homestand at 7:05p.m. CDT against the Iowa Cubs.

