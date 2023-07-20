Louisville Bats to Honor Local Members of the Members of the Armed Forces on Military Appreciation Night

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats will salute those who have served or are currently serving in the nation's armed forces during the club's Military Appreciation Night, presented by Humana, on Sunday, July 23.

Highlights from Sunday's game include a Digital Camo hat giveaway, brought to you by Touch of Color Collision, to the first 1,500 fans in attendance, a special pre-game ceremony as well as in game recognition of some of our nation's heroes.

Ahead of the game against the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians), the Bats are proud to host a special Army Swear-In ceremony of future soldiers led by Brigadier General Cushing out of Ft. Knox, capped off by a flyover from the Kentucky Air National Guard.

In game, veterans of all branches of service will be recognized, including representatives of Honor Flight Bluegrass who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. Among those being recognized is Paul Jones, a 100-year-old World War II veteran participating in the upcoming Honor Flight on September 5th. Jones was a Navy carrier fighter pilot whose flight instructor was Ted Williams of the Boston Red Sox.

To honor these heroes, members of the Armed Forces (active duty, guard, reserve, veterans) are eligible for free tickets for themselves and their immediate family in recognition of their service. Tickets can be claimed by showing a military ID at a ticket window or by using this special ticket link.

For more information, visit batsbaseball.com

Honor Flight Bluegrass's sole mission is to fly our heroes to Washington, DC to visit their respective memorials and reflect upon their service, sacrifices and memories. Honor Flight Bluegrass honors our heroes, recognized their sacrifices and takes extreme pride in its unwavering gratitude.

