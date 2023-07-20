Rochester Plates Post-Game Notes - 7.20

Rochester Plates (9-9, 43-48) 4, Durham Bulls (9-9, 49-44) 3

Thursday, July 20th, 2023 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL: ROC 4, DUR 3

WP: José Ureña (1-2, 6.09)

LP: Evan McKendry (7-3, 4.07)

SV: Luis Cessa (1)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Durham 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 3 6 1

Rochester 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 x 4 6 0

GAME INFOR MATION:

First Pitch: 11:06 A.M.

Temperature: 79°F

Time of Game: 2:17

Attendance: 7,648

HOME RUNS:

DUR - Kameron Misner (9) solo off RHP José Ureña in the 5th (count: 3-2) to right-center field

DUR - Austin Shenton (2) solo off RHP Tommy Romero in the 6th (count: 2-2) to center field

STARTING PITCHERS:

RHP Evan McKendry: (7-3, 4.07) 5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO, 0 HR, 23 BF, 79/46 (P/S), left down 4-1

RHP José Ureña: (1-2, 6.09) 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO, 1 HR, 22 BF, 77/48 (P/S), left up 4-1

PLATES NOTES

11AM IN ROCHESTER: The Rochester Plates defeated the Durham Bulls 4-3 today, collecting six hits in the contest...RHP LUIS CESSA logged his second career MiLB save, and first in the minors since 7/22/2011 after tossing a perfect ninth inning...

Plates pitchers have earned four saves in July, tied for second-most in the International League.

SUMMER GAMES: RHP JOSÉ UREÑA earned his first winning decision since 8/30/2022 with Colorado after he logged 5.0 innings of work, allowing one earned on four hits, while striking out four and walking three...Ureña has logged at least 5.0 innings pitched in four-straight, and seven of his last eight starts dating back to 6/4 against SYR, leading all Plates pitchers with 42.1 innings pitched since that date...with the win, Ureña now has only factored into the decision in three of his 13 starts with Rochester...

The last time the Dominican Republic native logged six Triple-A starts of at least 5.0 innings pitched in a single season was in 2015 with New Orleans (10).

Ureña's start marked the first Rochester starter to log more than three innings since 7/15.

Rochester is now 3-10 when the Santo Domingo native toes the rubber.

FREE SMOKE: Despite DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN going 0-for-3 today, the lefty walked which extended his team-leading on-base streak to 14 games (since 7/3)...over the span of the streak, Blankenhorn is hitting .358 (19-for-53) with nine walks and a .452 on-base percentage...

The lefty ranks second on the team with 36 free passes, behind only SS RICHIE MARTIN (38).

MAKE ME PROUD: CF DEREK HILL collected his fourth-straight multi-hit game in a 2-for-3 day at the plate, adding a stolen base and an RBI to his line...this marks the second time this season Hill has notched four-straight multi-hit games (first since 6/3-7)...since returning from the All-Star break on 7/14, Hill leads the IL with a .571 (12-for-21) batting average, and 23 total bases.

HOTLINE BLAKE: RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD logged a first-inning RBI double this afternoon, which kicked off a 1-for-4 day at the plate...the lefty has now reached safely in 22 of his 23 games with Rochester and leads the team with a .557 slugging percentage and .948 OPS since being transferred to Rochester on 6/17...

The double was Rochester's 24th two-bagger in the first inning this season, tied for fourth-most in the International League.

BULLS NOTES

I'M UPSET: CF KAMERON MINSER went 1-for-2 in the loss, collecting a home run, an RBI, a pair of walks, and a pair of runs scored...the two free passes mark his 54th and 55th of the year with the Bulls which leads the team...the long ball marked his ninth of the year and first since 6/17...

After 3B AUSTIN SHENTON launched a sixth-inning homer, Durham, who ranks fourth in the International League in long balls, has now collected 33 multi-homer games this season, compared to Rochester's 21 multi-home run contests.

