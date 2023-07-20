Rochester Tops Durham 4-3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Bulls center fielder Kameron Misner mashed a homer and scored on a steal and third baseman Austin Shenton knocked a 429ft homer, while Red Wings right fielder Blake Rutherford recorded an RBI double and catcher Drew Milas drove in a run in Rochester's 4-3 victory over Durham on Thursday afternoon at Innovative Field.

CF Derek Hill put the Red Wings on the board in the first when he scored on a sacrifice fly. Rutherford and Milas each drove in a run in the same frame, before 3B Jeter Downs scored on a sacrifice fly in the fourth to make it a 4-0 game. The Bulls went scoreless until the fifth when Misner went yard, followed by Shenton's second Triple-A homer in the sixth. Misner's steal in the following inning brought the final score to 4-3.

SS Vidal Brujan, 1B Jonathan Aranda and 2B Curtis Mead also recorded hits.

Rochester starter Jose Urena (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 4 SO) earned the victory, along with reliever Luis Cessa (1.0 IP, 0 H, O SO). Durham righty Evan McKendry (5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are scheduled to face off again on Friday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45pm. RHP Anthony Molina is slated to get the nod for the Bulls and the Red Wings starter is to be announced.

Durham returns home on Tuesday, July 25 for a six-game homestand versus the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. First pitch for the series opener is set for 6:35pm.

Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

