Palacios' Tenth Inning Blast Propels Indians to Extra Innings Win, 5-3
July 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Center fielder Josh Palacios' first home run since returning to Triple-A gave the Indianapolis Indians their first win over the Iowa Cubs this week at Principal Park, 5-3, in 10 innings.
Knotted at 3-3 heading into the tenth, the Indians (43-49) jumped ahead thanks for a 417-foot blast to right center field from Palacios against Iowa closer Manuel Rodriguez (L, 2-4). It scored placed runner Chris Owings to give Indianapolis a two-run lead, which Hunter Stratton (W, 3-4) did not relinquish. Stratton struck out the side in the tenth, putting the finishing touches on the Indians' first extra innings win of the season in just their second extra innings game.
The Indians jumped out to an early 3-0 lead thanks to a three-run top of the second inning. Catcher Jason Delay plated the first run for Indianapolis with an RBI groundout, and Owings' two-run single to right field finished the job. It was Owings' second hit of the night, as he drilled the first pitch of the game from I-Cubs starter Caleb Kilian off the top of the wall in right-center field for a triple.
In the fourth, the Cubs (54-37) climbed back to even with a three-run frame. Right fielder Darius Hill ripped a solo home run that just snuck inside the right field foul pole to open the offense, while catcher Bryce Windham followed with an RBI triple to left center against Indians starter Kyle Nicolas and center fielder Nelson Velazquez plated one more with a single down the left field line.
Along with Stratton's two scoreless innings in the ninth and tenth, the Indians bullpen combined for 6.1 inning of scoreless baseball while striking out seven. Colin Selby excelled in the two-inning spurt, allowing just one hit and punching out three.
The Indians and Cubs continue their six-game series on Friday night at 8:08 PM ET at Principal Park. Left-hander Kent Emanuel (7-3, 6.07) gets the ball for Indianapolis against Iowa right-hander Riley Thompson (2-6, 4.97).
