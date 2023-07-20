7.20.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (42-49, 9-8) at Iowa Cubs (54-36, 11-6)

LOCATION: Principal Park

FIRST PITCH: 7:38 PM ET

GAME #92 / ROAD #48: Indianapolis Indians (42-49, 9-8) at Iowa Cubs (54-36, 11-6)

PROBABLES: RHP Kyle Nicolas (0-2, 11.05) vs. RHP Caleb Kilian (6-1, 4.27)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT YESTERDAY: The Indianapolis Indians offense mustered just three hits as the Iowa Cubs slammed their way to a 7-1 victory on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park. Three home runs for the I-Cubs offense plated its first six runs in the afternoon affair. David Bote began the derby in the second inning against Cam Alldred, who was charged with five runs through 4.1 innings. In the next frame, Yonathan Perlaza launched his second homer in as many days to extend Iowa's lead, 2-0. A one-out single and two walks loaded the bases for Nelson Velasquez in the fifth inning, who put the game out of reach with a grand slam against Travis MacGregor. After I-Cubs starter Ben Brown exited the game following 5.0 one-hit innings and nine strikeouts, the Indians countered with two walks and one-out single by Rodolfo Castro to load the bases in the sixth inning. A strikeout and 4-3 groundout at the heart of Indianapolis' order ended the threat without a run scoring. The Indians then plated their lone run in the top of the eighth on an Aaron Shackelford solo blast.

SHACK ATTACK: Aaron Shackelford ripped his 12th home run of the season 429 feet for the Indians lone run on Wednesday afternoon. Shackelford's homer was one of three hits for the Indians offense, he was the only Indian to reach base safely twice. His sixth inning walk was his 40th walk drawn of the season - which ties his career high from last season with Double-A Altoona.

KEEP IT 100: Aaron Shackelford's team-leading 12th home run yesterday afternoon was the Indians 100th home run of the season. Shackelford is following by Miguel Andújar with 11 and Cal Mitchell and Canaan Smith-Njigba with nine apiece. The Indians have homered in 29 of their 42 wins this season. Indianapolis has left the yard 59 times on the road compared to just 41 at Victory Field.

BASE ON BALLS: The Indianapolis Indians are one of two teams in all of professional baseball to have drawn at least one walk in every game this season. Indy has a 91-game walk streak - which is the second-most behind Triple-A Reno (92). Ryan Vilade leads the team in walks with 47, followed by Aaron Shackelford (40) and Endy Rodríguez (36).

ALL GOOD THINGS COME TO AN END: Miguel Andújar's 15-game hitting streak dating back to June 29 was snapped on Wednesday afternoon. During the 15 contests, Andújar hit .409 (27-for-66) with six extra-base hits, 20 RBI and 1.029 OPS. Since returning to the Indians lineup on May 24 after being designated for assignment by Pittsburgh, he is hitting .392 (73-for-186) with 35 runs scored, 15 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 49 RBI and a 1.053 OPS while hitting safely in 39 of 44 games. The 28-year-old currently ranks among International League full-season qualifiers in batting average (2nd, .359), RBI (T-4th 64), hits (5th, 98), doubles (T-8th, 23), OPS (9th, .992), slugging percentage (10th, .577) and on-base percentage (10th, .415).

CAPRA RAKES: Infielder Vinny Capra is on a torrid stretch in seven games in July, hitting .524 (11-for-21) with eight runs scored, four doubles, a home run, six RBI and a 1.457 OPS. After playing 343 professional baseball games without a four-hit game, infielder Vinny Capra has two in his last 12 games with Indianapolis. On Sunday, he finished a perfect 4-for-4 with two runs, two doubles, three RBI and a walk. The 27-year-old is hitting .349 (29-for-83) with seven doubles, two home runs, 21 RBI and 20 walks to just 14 strikeouts in 28 games with Indianapolis.

TONIGHT: The Indians and I-Cubs will continue their six-game set at Principal Park on Thursday night at 7:38 PM ET. This week is the team's third matchup of the season and second at Iowa. The teams split their first six-game series at Victory Field from May 16-21. In their most recent matchup, Iowa took five of six from June 13-18 at Iowa. Iowa has climbed to an early lead with two wins to start the week. Tonight, right-hander Kyle Nicolas (0-2, 11.05) will take the mound for Indianapolis against Iowa's right-hander Caleb Kilian (6-1, 4.27). Kilian is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA (18er/18.0ip) against Indianapolis in five career starts. The 26-year-old has made two starts against Indy this season, allowing four runs in 8.0 innings pitched with three punchouts.

NICOLAS TAKES THE HILL: Right-hander Kyle Nicolas will make his seventh appearance (fourth start) with Indianapolis tonight at Principal Park. Tonight will be his second career appearance against Iowa, he allowed five runs in 4.0 innings in his Triple-A debut at Iowa on June 17. On June 30, he struck out nine batters in relief, which is tied with Osvaldo Bido (4/16) for the most strikeouts in a game by an Indians reliever in Victory Field history. Prior to being promoted to Indianapolis on June 16, he went 3-5 with a 4.36 ERA (26er/53.2ip) in 12 starts with Double-A Altoona. In May, his 40 strikeouts led the Eastern League and was the fourth-most punchouts in minor league baseball. Pittsburgh acquired Nicolas from Miami alongside right-hander Zach Thompson and outfielder Connor Scott in exchange for catcher Jacob Stallings on Nov. 29, 2021. Former Ball State Cardinal, was originally selected by Miami in the second round (61st overall) of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft.

THIS DATE IN 2005: The Indians erased a 9-0 deficit to win a wild game against Syracuse at Victory Field, 14-11, the largest comeback in the Victory Field era. Indians right fielder Graham Koonce and designated hitter Brad Eldred each hit two home runs and combined for nine RBI. Indianapolis tied the game at 10-10 in the sixth inning and jumped in front for good with a four-run seventh.

