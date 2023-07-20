July 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Indianapolis Indians

July 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (54-36) vs. INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (42-49)

Thursday - 6:38 PM - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Caleb Kilian (6-1, 4.27) vs. RHP Kyle Nicolas (0-2, 11.05)

TONIGHT'S GAME: Iowa enters game three of the series with a 2-0 lead as they send Caleb Kilian to the mound tonight. The righty won three straight games from June 21 to July 4 and is tied for the team lead with his six wins. In his last start last Friday, Kilian struck out a season-high seven hitters. He allowed three runs on six hits and one walk. He recorded his eighth no-decision in the start. Kilian has already faced Indianapolis twice this season, going 0-0 as he's allowed four runs in 8.0 innings combined. In his career, Kilian has seen the Indians five times. He's 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in those outings. Opposite Kilian will be righty Kyle Nicolas for Indianapolis. Nicolas this season has made just three starts and six appearances for the Indians. In his starts, he is 0-2 with a 12.46 ERA. He'll be making his first start since July 5, Nicolas has made two relief appearances since that date. Tonight marks his first start against the I-Cubs in his young Triple-A career.

BOUNCE BACK BROWN: Coming into yesterday's game, pitcher Ben Brown had struggled in his last two day game outings at Principal Park. Brown's prior two performances on July 9 versus St. Paul and June 25 versus Memphis saw him be credited with two losses and he was only able to complete a total of 2.0 innings with an ERA of 54.00. He had only allowed four hits over those two games but racked up eight walks leading to 12 earned runs over those two innings of work. The All-Star break appears to have been just what the 23-year-old needed, as he returned to form versus Indianapolis. The No. 3 ranked prospect in the Cubs system tossed a gem, with 5.0 scoreless innings and only one hit allowed to the Indians lineup. He also recorded nine strikeouts compared to zero walks. With his performance yesterday, Brown now moves to 5-6 on the season with an ERA of 5.24, 83 strikeouts, and 34 walks.

TOP NOTCH: It was the top of the order that led the offensive charge for Iowa in yesterday's 7-1 win over the Indianapolis Indians. The 1-4 hitters of Yonathan Perlaza, Nelson Velazquez, Matt Mervis and David Bote combined to go 5-for-12 (.417) at the plate with a double, three home runs, and all seven runs driven in. The three long balls were launched by Perlaza, Bote and Velázquez, who all rank in the top-five on Iowa's current roster in home runs this season. Velázquez is second with 13 homers, Perlaza is right behind in third with 12 and Bote is next in line in fourth with 10. For Perlaza, it marked his third consecutive game going deep, which ties the longest home run streak by an I-Cub this season. Christopher Morel hit homers in three-straight games, April 12-14, and Jake Slaughter also had three-straight games with home run from May 4-6. Velázquez's home run was a grand slam that broke the game open in the bottom of the fifth inning. It was the first grand slam hit by an I-Cub since Slaughter did so on April 29 versus Louisville and Velázquez's second grand slam of the season, with his other coming on April 11 versus the Seattle Mariners when he was up in the big leagues with Chicago.

KEEP IT GOING, KILIAN: Tonight's starting pitcher for Iowa, Caleb Kilian, has been on an absolute tear when he takes the mound as of late. In his last five outings, the right-hander has a record of 3-0 and a 2.94 ERA with 18 strikeouts, nine walks, and is holding opponents to a hitting clip of just .207. He hasn't allowed more than three earned runs over those five appearances and didn't allow any runs in two of those games. With his recent stretch of stellar play, Kilian ranks inside the top-five on Iowa's current pitching roster in wins (T1st-6), strikeouts (5th-55), innings pitched (1st-71.2), and WHIP (2nd-1.28). With his six wins this year, Kilian has already surpassed his win total from last season.

BIG TIME BOTE: Even though he hasn't been in the lineup every day, that hasn't slowed down utility man David Bote. In the 7-1 win over Indianapolis yesterday, Bote was an offensive leader for the I-Cubs, going 2-for-4 at the dish with a double, a home run, and two RBI. With his performance yesterday, he extended his on-base streak to 24 games, which is the longest active streak currently going for an I-Cub. During his on-base streak, which began on June 8, the 30-year-old has slashed hitting numbers of .310/.408/.609 with eight doubles, six home runs, and 24 RBI. He has collected a hit in 18 of the 24 games and went on his longest hitting streak of the season at nine games from June 11-22. Over the course of the season, Bote has recorded 15 games with multiple hits and more than half of those (8) have come during this on-base streak.

AGAINST INDIANAPOLIS: With their 7-1 victory yesterday afternoon, the I-Cubs have now won seven straight against the Indians. The streak, which started on June 14, is the longest win streak Iowa has reached against Indianapolis in franchise history. Previously, their longest streak was six games from July 2, 2021, to Aug. 5, 2021. The win improved Iowa to 10-4 against Indy this season and 7-1 at home. The I-Cubs only home loss to the Indians came on June 13, in game one of the six-game set. They haven't lost since. Iowa now sits just one game under .500 all-time against Indianapolis at home (26-27) following yesterday's win, going 48-62 all-time overall against Indianapolis.

SHORT HOPS: Iowa is undefeated at home on Thursday's this season (7-0) and 13-3 overall on Thursday's, it marks their best win percentage of any day of the week (.813)...with their win yesterday, Iowa matched their season-high 18-games over .500 with their 54-36 record, they previously hit that mark at 50-32...Matt Mervis extended his season-long six-game hitting streak yesterday, it's the longest active streak for any I-Cub.

