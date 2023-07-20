Plates Top Bulls, 4-3

July 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Plates took down the Durham Bulls, 4-3, Thursday afternoon to take a 2-1 series lead. CF Derek Hill collected Rochester's only multi-hit performance of the day, while Plates' pitchers combined to strike out eight batters. The Plates now hold a 15-12 record in one-run games this season.

Rochester took an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, scoring first for the second-straight game after a sacrifice fly out from LF Jake Alu that plated CF Derek Hill. The Plates tacked on another run thanks to an RBI double from RF Blake Rutherford in the ensuing at-bat, and extended their lead to three on an RBI single from C Drew Millas. Rochester added another run in the bottom of the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly out from Hill that scored 3B Jeter Downs to extend their lead to 4-0.

After RHP José Ureña submitted four innings of scoreless work for the second time this season, CF Kameron Misner got Durham on the board with a solo home run in the top of the fifth. In the top of the sixth, 3B Austin Shenton led off the inning with a solo home run, the second-straight leadoff long ball for the Bulls, cutting the deficit to 4-2. The Bulls added back another run in the top of the seventh inning when they executed a double steal that brought Misner home.

Rochester saw 15 of its final 16 batters retired following Downs' leadoff double in the fourth inning, but held off Durham's comeback attempt, striking out four Bulls batters through the final three innings to close out the victory.

Ureña (1-2, 6.09) started on the mound for the Plates this afternoon, going five innings as the first Rochester starter since 7/15 to go longer than three innings. Ureña allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out four batters to earn his first win since 8/30/2022, with Colorado. RHP Tommy Romero and RHP Gerson Moreno combined to work three innings, allowing two runs on two hits, while Moreno struck out four of the six batters he faced. RHP Luis Cessa came in for the final frame and turned in a perfect inning, earning the second minor league save of his career.

CF Derek Hill earned Thursday's Diamond Pro Player of the Game honors after he collected the Plates only multi-hit performance, finishing 2-for-3 with an RBI, a stolen base and run scored. The righty has now submitted four-straight multi-hit performances for the second time this season.

The Red Wings play the fourth game of their six-game series against Durham tomorrow night. RHP Joan Adon will start for Rochester, with RHP Anthony Molina on the mound for the Bulls. First pitch is set for 6:45 pm.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.