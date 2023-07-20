I-Cubs Fall to Indians in Extras

July 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (54-27) dropped their first game of the current series versus the Indianapolis Indians (43-49) by a score of 5-3 in extra innings from Principal Park on Thursday night.

After a scoreless first inning it was Indianapolis that got on the board first. With the bases loaded, Jason Delay knocked in the first run on a ground out. Chris Owings then followed with a two-RBI single to right field, which gave the Indians an early 3-0 lead.

Iowa matched with three runs of its own in the fourth inning. Darius Hill got the scoring started for the I-Cubs in the frame with a solo home run over the right field fence. A couple of batters later, Bryce Windham laced a triple into the gap in left center to score Sergio Alcántara. The final run of the frame came off the bat of Nelson Velazquez with an RBI single.

Despite the six combined runs through the first four innings, a pitcher's duel then broke out for the second half of the game. The bullpens for both Iowa and Indianapolis held the lineups in check with no runs scored from the fifth through the ninth.

Indianapolis then reclaimed its lead in the 10th inning off a two-run home run from Josh Palacios, which proved to be the winning hit.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- For the first time this season, Iowa lost a home game on Thursday. Coming into tonight's contest the I-Cubs had a record of 7-0 on Thursdays at Principal Park.

- Starting pitcher Caleb Kilian finished with a final line of 5.0 innings pitched, six hits, three earned runs, two walks and six strikeouts. It marked his sixth-straight outing giving up three earned runs or less.

- With tonight's loss, Iowa now moves to 1-3 in games that have gone into extra innings this season.

Iowa and Indianapolis will play game four of the series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Principal Park scheduled for 7:08 pm. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.