Bauers Slated to Rehab with RailRiders

July 20, 2023







MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced that Jake Bauers will commence a Major League Rehab Assignment with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, beginning this evening at PNC Field. The RailRiders host the Worcester Red Sox with a first pitch scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

Bauers was placed on the 10-Day Injured List retroactive to July 6 with a left rotator cuff contusion.

He was initially acquired by New York on June 3, 2022, in a trade with Cincinnati. Bauers appeared in 32 games for the RailRiders last season before an injury ended his season in July, hitting .226 with five home runs and 16 batted in. The Yankees re-signed the infielder/ outfielder to a Minor League contract during the off-season and he opened 2023 with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, hitting .304 with nine home runs and 20 runs batted in over 21 games.

New York signed Bauers to a Major League contract on April 29 and selected him from the RailRiders. In 49 games for the Yankees this season, he is hitting .226 with seven home runs and 19 driven in.

Bauers was initially drafted by San Diego in 2013 and has played portions of four seasons in the Majors, appearing in 377 games.

