Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights July 25-30

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2023 season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, July 25 with a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, that runs through Sunday, July 30 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Community First Credit Union Two For Tuesday: Tickets are 2-for-1 at the Miller Electric Box Office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. Fans who are not Community First Credit Union members can learn more about membership at the CFCU table on the concourse.

Military Appreciation Night & Job Fair presented By Tulsa Welding School: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Tulsa Welding School for Military Appreciation Night as they are providing free tickets (subject to availability) to all active, retired, veterans and former military members and their dependents. Complimentary ticket may be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or the day of the game, subject to availability. Tonight, the Jumbo Shrimp are also hosting their first Military Job Fair, with over 15 businesses looking to hire! Military personnel are encouraged to bring a resume. Companies on site include: Amazon, Boeing, City of Jacksonville, Clay County, CSX, Customs and Border Protection, Florida Blue/GuideWell, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, RFSmart, SJCSO, Synergy Technologies, UPS, VyStar CU, Wounded Warrior Project, The Cohen Clinic

JERSEY AUCTION - Military Jersey: Jacksonville is the birthplace of the Navy's greatest pilots, and this year the club is honoring them by taking the field in special Blue Angels jerseys for Military Appreciation Days. These will be auctioned off at the end of the season, with some available via online auction and some in person on the final Military Appreciation Day, scheduled for September 14.

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Good Is Everywhere Wednesdays, presented by VyStar Credit Union: Join VyStar Credit Union as they partner with Dreams Come True to raise awareness and funds throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions.

Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustaceans Dog Day: The Jumbo Shrimp and Forever Vets Animal Hospital welcome fans and their canine companion to 121 Financial Ballpark. Canines get in free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. Please note that dogs are not allowed in Section 119, the Wheelhouse Lounge and the Haskell Suite Level. (****Be sure to bring a water bowl for your four-legged friend.****)

Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast! Fans can purchase $2 (16 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) Coors Light products on the left field berm, Oasis concession stand, and the right field bleachers.

Thanksgiving In July: Not sure why July is the de facto month for celebrating holidays early but here we are... Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they celebrate all things Turkey Day! From the pumpkin pie to the stuffing, to the cranberry sauce with ridges; you're going to want to gobble up a night of fun at the ballpark. So grab the family you actually like, figure out what you're thankful for and meet us at the ballpark for Thanksgiving In July!

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Red Shirt Friday: Fans who wear red will save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office or can donate that dollar to Five Star Veterans Center. The Jumbo Shrimp players will wear their red jerseys.

Friday Night Lites, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2 12-oz Miller Lite and $1 off craft beers in the Craft Cave and the Brown Canopy in left field.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Arlington Toyota: Be sure to stick around after the game for an amazing firework show following every Friday home game in 2023!

Shall We Krill Them? Yes, Krill 'Em All!: It's the end of July and wherever I may roam, nothing else matters... It may feel like creeping death outside but until it sleeps, the master of puppets will seek and destroy the four horseman and the blackened. It's sad but true, as we turn the page, like moth into flame, the unforgiven will find the no leaf clover... If you still aren't picking up what we're laying down you need to lay off the whiskey jar and just say: Enter, Sandman. (It's Met@lliŠa Night!) ...No metal night would be complete without sick pyro and a long sleeve, black, t-shirt, so we'll give some away to the first 500 fans! ***Please note: One giveaway per person, not per ticket***

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

80's Night & Shirt Giveaway presented by 96.9 The Eagle: Try as my might, we couldn't find a company to produce shrimp-scented scratch and sniff stickers. That said, the club has not given up on its salute to the '80's as the Jumbo Shrimp will be traveling back to Castle Gray Skull for a night filled with nostalgia. The first 2,000 fans will receive an '80s T-shirt presented by 96.9 The Eagle. ***Please note: One giveaway per person, not per ticket***

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 3:05 p.m. (Gates open at 2 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they host a 20-minute, pre-game, catch on the field. Head out to the centerfield gate for catch on the field until 20 minutes after the gates have opened. Kids can also feel like the pros after each Sunday game by running the bases once the field is clear. Plus, each Sunday will feature complementary, PRE-GAME, face painting and balloon animals!

Star Wars Day presented by WasabiCon & 501st Squad7: The Jumbo Shrimp along with costuming clubs, The 501st Legion-Squad7 and WasabiCon are proud to present Star Wars Day! Fans can meet their favorite Star Wars characters at the box office.

Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com, by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the Miller Electric Box Office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

The Jumbo Shrimp are excited to add a digital ticketing experience for Crustacean Nation. Fans will easily and securely be able to buy, access and forward tickets via www.jaxshrimp.com and the MiLB First Pitch app (select Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp as your favorite team). Additionally, the club will also be adding cashless concessions to reduce wait times and improve the 121 Financial Ballpark experience. Fans who do bring cash will be able to easily and securely utilize this new concessions experience by depositing cash and using a debit card with 121 Financial Ballpark's new Reverse ATM Technology, which will be situated on the main concourse behind home plate.

ABOUT THE JUMBO SHRIMP: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp offer affordable family fun at 121 Financial Ballpark. Their inaugural season garnered the Southern League's Don Mincher Organization of the Year, Promotional Trophy and Jimmy Bragan Executive of the Year, won by general manager Harold Craw. The club added its second Promotional Trophy in three years following the 2019 season. The 2021 season marked the return of Triple-A baseball in Jacksonville. To experience the excitement with the terrific value of ticket and group options, call the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 or visit www.jaxshrimp.com.

