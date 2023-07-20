Rochester Plates Game Notes - July 20 vs. Durham

Durham Bulls (9-8, 49-43) vs. Rochester Plates (8-9, 42-48)

Thursday, July 20, 2023 - 11:05 a.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Evan McKendry (7-2, 3.89) vs. RHP José Ureña (0-2, 6.49)

BULL-DOZED: The Rochester Red Wings fell to the Durham Bulls, 9-3, last night, moving the series to 1-1...LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN collected his team-leading 54th RBI and his team-leading 21st double as part of a 1-for-5 night at the plate...CF DEREK HILL recorded his third triple in the last two games in the loss, marking his 10th hit through four games since returning to Rochester on 7/14...SS RICHIE MARTIN collected his team-leading 22nd and 23rd stolen bases of the season, his 14th and 15th off right-handed pitchers, while RHP LUIS REYES worked 2.1 scoreless innings of relief, striking out four batters...RHP JOSÉ UREÑA starts for the Wings this morning against Durham RHP Evan McKendry.

NOT SO HIDDEN HILL(S): CF DEREK HILL went 2-for-5 in the loss, recording his third triple in his last two games...this marked the first time Hill has collected triples in back-to-back games since 6/24-25/2014 with the GCL Tigers...his six extra-base hits and 1.746 OPS since returning from the All-Star break on 7/14 both lead the International League...

The righty is the first Red Wing since at least 2005 to record three triples over a two-game span.

PUT IT IN THE ALU-VE: 2B JAKE ALU roped his 20th double of the season to lead off the game last night, the second-most two-baggers on the team behind LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN (21)...Alu went 1-for-5 at the plate with his seventh first-inning two-bagger, tied for the most in the International League...it was the first time the Wings led off the game with a double since 5/27 at TOL...

The Wings have collected 23 first-inning doubles, fifth-most in the IL.

DIGITAL DASH-ING: SS RICHIE MARTIN stole his team-leading 22nd and 23rd base of the season last night...this marked the seventh time this season a Wings runner has stolen two bases in a game and the fourth time Martin has done so...he has reached base safely in four of five games since coming back from the All-Star break, reaching base at a .421 clip over that span...

65% of Martin's stolen bags (15 of 23) have come off of right-handed pitchers.

23 stolen bases are tied for eighth-most in the International League.

LEFT BLANK-ER ON: LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN ripped his team-leading 21st double in last night's loss, driving in a pair of runs as part of a 1-for-5 night at the plate...the lefty currently leads the team with 21 doubles and 54 RBI, and has reached safely in 46 of his last 50 games dating back to 5/10, posting an on-base percentage of .374 over that span...he trails only James Wood (59) in the RBI category among Nationals' farm hands...

54 RBI through 7/19 is the most by a left-handed Red Wing since Dustin Martin drove in 55 through the same date in 2010.

NOT DUNN YET:In his first game at Innovative Field since 4/15, 3B JACK DUNN finished 2-for-4 at the plate with a pair of singles, collecting his first multi-hit performance with the Wings at home since 9/18/2022...Dunn has collected three hits over his last two starts, marking the second time he's recorded hits in back-to-back games this season...

Three of Dunn's eight hits with the Wings this season have come in the fifth inning.

REYES THE ROOF: RHP LUIS REYES worked 2.1 scoreless innings in last night's loss, allowing a hit and two walks, while striking out four batters...four punchouts is the most in a relief appearance from Reyes since 9/9/2022 with Harrisburg...

Since the beginning of the month, Reyes holds a 2.84 ERA (2 ER/6.1 IP), second-best among Wings relievers (min. 5.0 IP), behind only RHP GERSON MORENO's 2.57 ERA (2 ER/7 IP).

SEARCH & RESCUE: Rochester left 10 runners on base in last night's loss, going 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position...this marked the third time this month that Wings' hitters have stranded 10 or more runners in a game...Washington's top affiliate ranks 15th in the International League in batting average with runners in scoring position (.251, 225-for-897) this season, and has recorded 23 home runs, 51 doubles, 312 RBI, and 92 walks with RISP...

Rochester's on-base percentage (.317) with runners in scoring position ranks last in the IL.

