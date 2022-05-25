Stowers Named International League Player of the Week

Minor League Baseball announced yesterday the International League's Player and Pitcher of the Week Awards. Norfolk Tides outfielder Kyle Stowers was named Player of the Week while Buffalo right-hander Thomas Hatch was named Pitcher of the Week.

Stowers put on an impressive display of power during the Tides six-game series at Charlotte. The Orioles No. 8 prospect, according to MLB.com, went 12-for-25 (.480) with three doubles, five home runs and 10 RBI, while scoring 11 runs and also drawing five walks. Stowers posted a .567 on-base percentage and slugged 1.200, recording an incredible OPS of 1.767.

The Tides went 5-1 against the Knights at Truist Field, scoring a total of 52 runs in the series. Stowers recorded at least one hit and scored at least one run in each contest. On Friday's game, he went 4-for-5 with three runs scored, two doubles, one home run and three RBI. It was his second four-hit game of the season and also his second game with multiple extra-base hits (both April 15 at SWB).

After going 2-for-5 on Saturday, Stowers put on a historic performance on Sunday. He went 3-for-5 with four runs scored, three home runs and five RBI in the Tides 14-3 victory. His three home runs matched a franchise record, becoming the ninth batter to do so. His four runs fell just one shy of matching the franchise mark.

It's the second time that a Tide has won an International League Weekly Award this season. Kyle Bradish was named Pitcher of the Week from April 11-17. He totaled 9.0 innings of work, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out nine hitters. He threw 64 percent of his pitches for strikes, tossing 125 pitches, 80 for strikes.

Stowers is the first batter since 2021 to be named Player of Week, when Rylan Bannon took home the honors for the week of August 9-15. In five games, Bannon hit .500 (7-for-14), with six runs, a double, five home runs, nine RBI and five walks while slashing .632/1.643/2.274.

