Saints Drop Game One of Doubleheader 16-10

May 25, 2022 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - In a very high scoring affair the St. Paul Saints came up on the short end in game one of a doubleheader against the Indianapolis Indians. They lost 16-10 at CHS Field.

The Indians jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second as Canaan Smith-Njigba walked with one out. He moved to second on a passed ball and scored on Bligh Madris' double to give the Indians a 1-0 lead.

The Indians then blew the game wide open in the fourth with a seven hit inning. Ji Hwan-Bae led off with an infield single to third. With one out Smith-Njigba and Madris walked to load the bases. Cole Tucker made it 3-0 with an RBI single to left. After a pitching change, Jamie Ritter' RBI single gave the Indians a 4-0 lead. Hoy Park made it 5-0 with an RBI single to left-center. With two outs, Travis Swaggerty's RBI infield single to short increased the lead to 6-0. A two-run double by Hwan-Bae and an RBI single from Mason Martin finished off the inning putting the Indians up 9-0.

The Saints made some noise in the bottom of the inning with Alex Kirilloff and Spencer Steer starting it off with back-to-back walks. With one out, Curtis Terry singled to left-center loading the bases. With two outs, Cole Sturgeon walked to force in a run and make it 9-1. Jermaine Palacios then unloaded the bases with a double to get the Saints within 9-4.

In the fifth, the Indians got a leadoff solo homer from Madris, his second of the season, pushing the lead to 10-4.

The Indians plated their 11th run in the sixth with two outs. Martin walked, moved to second on a Smith-Njigba single, and scoeed on Madris' single.

An exclamation was put on the game by the Indians in the seventh when they plated five. With two outs and nobody on, Hoy Park walked. Oneil Cruz' single and subsequent fielding error in center by Mark Contreras scored Park making it 12-4. Travis Swaggerty made it 13-4 with an RBI single. Hwan-Bae singled and Martin delivered a three-run homer, his 10th of the season, making it 16-4.

The Saints made it interesting in the bottom of the seventh scoring six runs aided by two errors. Palacios led off by reaching on a throwing error from the shortstop Cruz. José Godoy walked and Royce Lewis reached on a fielder's choice as Godoy was safe at second when Cruz dropped a throw from the second baseman Tucker. Alex Kirilloff's RBI groundout got the Saints to within 16-5. A hit by pitch to Spencer Steer loaded the bases. Jake Cave's two-run single made it 16-7. With two outs, Cole Sturgeon plated two runs with a single and Palacios followed with an RBI single to cut the deficit to six. The game ended, however, on a fly out by Godoy.

