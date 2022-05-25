Bats Fall 19-0 to Storm Chasers on Wednesday

May 25, 2022 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY. - The Louisville Bats (15-28) dropped game two of the series, falling 19-0 to the Omaha Storm Chasers (22-21) on Tuesday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field.

Omaha got on the board first, scoring three runs off two homeruns from Nick Pratto and Vinnie Pasquantino to take a quick 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Bats starter Randy Wynne (1-6, 5.00) pitched his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the third to limit the damage to just one run as Omaha extended its lead to 4-0.

Angelo Castellano led off the fourth with the third Omaha blast of the afternoon before the Storm Chasers exploded for eight runs in the fifth, capped off by a Vinnie Pasquantino grand slam, his second homerun of the day, to take 13-0 lead.

Louisville threatened in the bottom half of the fifth as TJ Friedl got into scoring position with a two-out double. Jose Barrero walked immediately after, but the threat would come up short as the Bats couldn't bring the runners home.

Omaha would tack on six more runs in the final four frames of the contest en route to a 19-0 victory.

The series will continue Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 pm E.T. Left-handed rehabber Mike Minor (0-2, 4.50) will get the ball for the Bats, while southpaw Kris Bubic (0-1, 7.04) will take the mound for the Storm Chasers.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.