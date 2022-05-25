Kowar Brilliant, Striking out Nine in Dominant Win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (22-21) put together a dominant performance in all aspects, defeating the Louisville Bats (15-28) 19-0 in largest scoring margin of the season.

The Storm Chasers got on the board early, using a single from SS Iván Castillo and RF Nick Pratto's eighth homer of the year to open the game with a 2-0 lead in the first with nobody out. 1B Vinnie Pasquantino sends another ball over the fence to finish the top of the first with three runs on four hits.

After being quieted the second, Omaha would not be denied in the third. Pasquantino started the two-out rally with a double to deep centerfield, not missing his second long ball by much. CF Brewer Hicklen moved Pasquantino to third with an infield single to the shortstop before 2B Clay Dungan hit an RBI single to push Omaha's lead to 4-0 through three innings of play.

Nine-hole hitter LF Angelo Castellano joined the launch party for Omaha, sending his first home run of the year over the left field wall to extend the Storm Chasers lead. Castello drew a walk to force Louisville to make a pitching change with nobody away in the top of the fourth.

Omaha started the fifth by loading the bases with no outs on a pair of infield singles from Hicklen and Dungan and a walk from 3B Jimmy Govern. C José Briceño records his first RBI with the Storm Chasers in his Royals organizational debut.

Castillo doubled to score a pair and Pratto hit a single to score another. DH Gabriel Cancel was hit by a pitch to juice the bases and bring up Omaha's home run leader. Pasquantino hit the Storm Chasers third grand slam of the season to open the lead to 13-0 after five.

Omaha's RHP Jackson Kowar (Win, 3-3) continues his hot streak, throwing 5.0 innings, allowing no runs on three hits and two walks with nine strikeouts, one shy of tying a career best. Kowar now has at least six strikeouts in each of his last three starts.

In the sixth, Govern hit a single on a soft liner into right field before Castellano hit a double to put runners at second and third with one out. Castillo hit a single to the third baseman to tally a run for Omaha in the sixth.

In the Pasquantino hit a double to start the seventh and would move to third on a single from Hicklen. Dungan would hit a double to right to score Pasquantino and put Hicklen at third. Govern would score two more Omaha runs on a double to left to push the Storm Chasers lead to 17-0 through seven innings.

Pratto started the eighth with a walk before Cancel hit his first home run of the season to extend the Storm Chasers lead. Pasquantino hit a single and moved to second on a wild pitch before Dungan drew a walk to put a pair or runners on with one out. The runners would get stranded but after eight innings, Omaha led 19-0.

Eight-of-nine Omaha batters recorded multi-hit games, with the Storm Chasers gathering 25 hits for the first time since April 9, 2014. Omaha had five home runs in the game, the first such game since August of last year.

The Storm Chasers face off against the Louisville Bats tomorrow with first pitch for Thursday's game scheduled for 5:35 p.m. CT from Louisville Slugger Field. Coverage begins at 5:15 p.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone. After the series with Louisville, Omaha will return to Werner Park for a series with Indianapolis.

