Mud Hens Rally Back to Defeat the Sounds

May 25, 2022 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







TOLEDO - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Nashville Sounds 3-2, at Fifth Third Field on Wednesday afternoon. Miguel Diaz picked up the win in relief for the Mud Hens, he is now 2-1 on the season. The loss for Nashville went to Thomas Jankins, he is 0-1 on the season.

The Mud Hens tallied seven hits, with Zack Short leading the way with two hits. Josh Lester, Kody Clemens, Trayce Thompson, Jamie Westbrook and Dane Myers each picked up a hit in the Mud Hens victory. Clemens and Brendon Davis each picked up an RBI.

Joey Wentz got the start for the Mud Hens, as he pitched 2.0 innings, prior to leaving in the 3rd inning due to injury. Wentz allowed two runs on four hits, one walk and three strikeouts. Nolan Blackwood came on to relieve Wentz, pitching 3.0 innings and allowing two hits. Bryan Garcia followed Blackwood with 3.0 innings of his own, picking up one strikeout. Diaz then came in and pitched a scoreless 9th inning, picking up the win and a strikeout.

What's Next: The Toledo Mud Hens will host the Nashville Sounds at Fifth Third Field on Thursday evening, with first pitch being at 6:35 pm EST. Thursday's game will be game three of the six game series.

