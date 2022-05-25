Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (23-20) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (15-27)

Game 43 | Home Game 20 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Wednesday, May 25, 2022 | First Pitch 11:05 AM

LHP Will Stewart (0-0, 2.25) vs RHP Hayden Wesneski (1-4, 2.31)

STEWART: Handed no decision in Triple-A debut, going 4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, ER, JBP, 2 BB, 8 K vs Durham 5/19 (6-3 W)

WESNESKI: Took no decision after tossing four innings, 3 H, ER, HBP, 2 BB, 5 K @ Worcester on 5/19 (3-2 L)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were blanked by the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 3-0 in the series opener on Tuesday evening. SWB was shut out for the seventh time this season.

Matt Krook made his ninth start of the year for the RailRiders and allowed three runs over five innings with six strikeouts. Jacksonville countered with Bryan Hoeing who threw eight shutout frames with seven punchouts in the longest outing of his career.

The Jumbo Shrimp jumped ahead in the second on a solo home run from Jerar Encarnacion. Two innings later, they notched their second tally on a run-scoring single from JJ Bleday to make it 2-0. Jacksonville entered the series third in the International League in home runs.Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's best scoring opportunity of the night came in the fourth. With two outs and no one on, three consecutive RailRiders reached to load the bases. Greg Bird started the rally with a double and is now 9 for his last 23 with a six-game hitting streak. However, José Peraza popped out to third to end the threat.

Jacksonville added an insurance run a half-inning later via Lorenzo Quintana's eighth long ball of the season. Michael Gomez and Zach Greene combined to throw four scoreless frames out of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's bullpen to keep the deficit at 3-0. Bryan Hoeing (3-1) earned his third win for the Jumbo Shrimp. Andrew Nardi picked up his first save with Jacksonville this season. Matt Krook (1-4) suffered the loss for the RailRiders.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders welcome in the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for the first series between the two clubs in franchise history. It is not the only time this season that the RailRiders will play a brand new opponent. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will travel to St. Paul, MN to face the Saints beginning August 16. This series is part of twelve-straight home games for the RailRiders.

DUB-NESKI - Hayden Wesneski will start today's day affair with the Jumbo Shrimp. He has never faced Jacksonville before. Wesneski's April and May have been nearly identical thus far. He finished April with a 2.37 ERA and 0.84 WHIP (19.0 IP). He enters today with a 2.25 ERA and 0.80 WHIP in May (20.0 IP). He leads the team in both of those categories this season (2.31 ERA/0.82 WHIP). In eight starts this season, the right-hander has allowed more than two runs just once. He allowed three against Lehigh Valley on April 27. Opponents are hitting .174 against him this season. Wesneski pitched in three games with the RailRiders in the 2021 season, totaling just 11.0 innings.

G-WAGON - Greg Bird picked up a double in Tuesday's series opener against Jacksonville. It runs his hit streak to seven-straight games. He has gone 10 for 27 with two home runs and four doubles during this stretch. Prior to this streak, Bird's longest hit streak was three which lasted from May 3 to May 6. After batting .149 in 15 games in the month of April, he's batting .246 in 16 games in the month of May. 2022 is the fourth season Bird has appeared for the RailRiders. The most games he ever played for SWB was 34 back in 2015 (currently at 31 in 2022).

DON'T FREIT -David Freitas had a four-hit day on Sunday. He is the second RailRider to complete the feat this season (Oswald Peraza). It was the third time in his American Professional career he had picked up four or more hits. It was the most hits he had gathered in a single game since August 8, 2019 with the San Antonio Missions (four). He set a career-high with five hits on June 6, 2012 while with the Potomac Nationals. With a single in his first at bat on Tuesday, Freitas had hits in five straight at bats.

STREAKY - Greg Bird enters today on a seven-game hitting streak... Ronald Guzmán's five-game on-base streak was snapped yesterday... Shelby Miller has not been charged with a run in five straight appearances... Phillip Evans is hitless in his last four games played (0-13)... José Peraza and David Freitas have hits in back-to-back games...

WHO DAT - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, affiliate of the Miami Marlins, joined the International League in the 2021 season. They were formerly the Jacksonville Suns until a rebrand in 2017. Since 1962, the Jacksonville franchise has been affiliated with 12 teams including the Marlins. They were most recently affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers before the Marlins took over in 2009. After spending their first seven seasons in the International League, they were in the Southern League from 1970-2020.

SO LONG, PARTNER - Estevan Florial was called up as the "27th Man" for Sunday's Yankees doubleheader. He had been 11 for his last 40. Miguel Andújar is also currently up with New York after being recalled as a replacement player yesterday. He had been 10 for his last 38. In the middle of Sunday's game against Worcester, Rob Brantly signed a Major League contract and was selected. All three are currently still with New York.

QUICK HITS - The RailRiders were shut out for the seventh time this season on Tuesday. They were shut out eight times in the entirety of the 2021 season... Of their 27 losses this season, the RailRiders have lost eight of those by just one run... SWB has three more wins (9) on the road than they do at home (6)... José Peraza has gone 4 for 15 in each of his previous two series...

ON DECK - The RailRiders are in the midst of their first twelve-game homestand of the season, beginning with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Thursday is Thirsty Thursday, which features $1.00 specials on Bud Light and Pepsi products for two hours after gates open, presented by Budweiser and Eyewitness News.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (30-13) walked off on the Baltimore Orioles in 11 innings 7-6 last night. Jose Trevino singled home Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the bottom of the eleventh for the victory. They wrap up the series tonight at 7:05 PM... The Somerset Patriots (26-13) fell to the Portland Sea Dogs 2-1 on Tuesday afternoon. Mitch Spence struck out eight in 5.2 innings for Somerset, allowing two runs on three hits for the loss. The two play Wednesday night at 6:00 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades (17-22) were two-hit by the Rome Braves in a 3-1 loss on Tuesday night. Trey Sweeney walked, stole second and third and came around to score on a Tyler Hardman groundout for the only Hudson Valley offense. Will Warren takes the ball for Hudson Valley for day baseball at 11:05 AM... The Tampa Tarpons (18-21) defeated the Lakeland Flying Tigers for their fourth consecutive victory 7-5. The Tarpons launched three home runs and surrendered four unearned runs in the win. They play a doubleheader today at 4:00 PM with Yon Castro on the mound for game one. Richard Fitts starts game two...

