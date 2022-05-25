Stripers, Tides Postponed in Norfolk on Wednesday
May 25, 2022 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - Tonight's 6:35 p.m. game between the Gwinnett Stripers and Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park has been postponed by inclement weather.
The game is set to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, May 26 at Harbor Park. The first of two seven-inning games will start at 12:05 p.m. Both games will air on MyCountry993.com with the broadcast starting at 11:50 a.m.
Next Home Game (Monday, May 30): Gwinnett vs. Louisville, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. The Stripers will wear Gwinnett Peaches Specialty Jerseys, celebrating the women who played professional baseball during the Second World War. Stick around after the game for a special Memorial Day fireworks display.
