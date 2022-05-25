Saints Use Long Ball to Defeat Indianapolis in Game Two of Doubleheader

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints had to feel like the storyline was becoming all too familiar: take a lead only to give it up in the very next half inning. Except this time, they responded in a big way. The Saints homered three times overall, twice in the comeback sixth inning to defeat the Indianapolis Indians 5-3 in game two of a doubleheader at CHS Field in front of 4,170.

With the Saints down 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth Jermaine Palacios drilled a solo homer to right-center, his third of the season. With two outs Elliot Soto drew a walk that brought up David Bañuelos. The number nine hitter crushed a 100 mile per hour fastball over the right field wall for a two-run homer, his third of the season, to put the Saints up for good at 5-3.

The Saints got a superb pitching performance from Chi Chi González. Despite giving up an unearned run in the first on an errant pickoff throw, he settled in and allowed just three hits in innings three through five.

With the Saints down 1-0 in the fourth Mark Contreras led off with a double. An infield single by Cole Sturgeon put runners at the corners. A fielder's choice by Jermaine Palacios scored Contreras tying the game at one.

Royce Lewis gave the Saints the lead in the bottom of the fifth with a solo homer to left, his fifth of the season, making it 2-1. Lewis finished the game 3-4 with a home run, RBI, and a run scored.

In the very next half inning, however, the Indians took the lead. Smith-Njigba led off with a double to right. With one out Cole Tucker walked. Wladimir Pinto took over for González and got Jared Oliva to fly out, but back-to-back walks forced in the tying run. Jharel Cotton came out of the bullpen and walked the first batter he faced to give the Indians a 3-2 lead. González went 5.1 innings allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits while walking one and striking out seven. Despite the Saints giving up the lead, they managed to come back and win for the seventh time this season.

The same two teams meet Thursday night at 7:07 p.m. at CHS Field in game four of a seven-game series. The Saint send RHP Mario Sanchez (2-1, 4.63) to the mound against Indians RHP Oswaldo Bido (0-2, 3.64). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, and MiLB.TV and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

