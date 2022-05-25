Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 25 at Syracuse

May 25, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (27-16) vs. Syracuse Mets (14-27)

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 - 11:00 a.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio | TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Cory Abbott (0-1, 3.00) vs. Connor Grey (2-1, 4.87)

BACK ON ROAD: The Rochester Red Wings got back to their winning ways with their 5-4 win over Syracuse Tuesday night...RHP Logan Verrett picked up the Wings' second quality start of the year going 6.1 innings, scattering six hits and allowing just one run while striking out eight...designated hitter Joey Meneses slugged the Wings' first grand slam of the year with his third inning shot and was later joined by Cole Freeman who launched a solo shot, the only two responsible for the scoring...second baseman Lucius Fox picked up his fifth extra-base-hit of the year with a fourth inning double...the Wings will send RHP Cory Abbott to the mound for his first start with Rochester across his chest and will look to help shutdown a Syracuse team which has the third lowest batting average in all of Minor League Baseball.

FREE SMOKE: Wings pitchers will look to inflict more pain on the Syracuse Mets hitting numbers as the Mets' top affiliate sports a .206 (261-for-1270) batting average, the lowest in the International League by 10 points (SWB, .216) and ranks as the third worst in all of Minor League Baseball...the Mets took 41 games to reach their hit total of 261 knocks...comparatively, the Red Wings needed just 27 games to amass the same amount of hits...the Mets also rank second to last in the IL in runs scored, bringing 158 runners across through 41 games...the Wings needed only 31 games to score the same amount of runs and have done so while leaving the second most amount of runners on base during this time.

PURE QUALITY: Last night, Logan Verrett provided the Wings with their second quality start of the year, their first since Aaron Sanchez went six innings versus Buffalo on 4/17...the right-hander went 6.1 innings, giving up just one run on three hits...Verrett's eight strikeouts were one off his career-high (9), which he posted nearly eight years ago with Las Vegas (OAK) on May 28, 2014...after April where the right-hander posted a 7.71 ERA while not going more than four innings in a start, Verrett has posted a 3.74 ERA over four starts in May, with all of which going four or more innings.

CHICKS DIG THE LONG BALL: The Red Wings continued to hit bombs against Syracuse last night, with all five of their runs coming via homerun...Joey Meneses' grand slam was the Red Wings first grandslam since Jake Noll hit one off Buffalo on 9/18/21...Cole Freeman gave Rochester a much needed insurance run with a solo shot (1) in the 8th...Rochester logged their series-high home run total (9) in their first series versus Syracuse and followed that up with their first multi-homerun game since May 10th when Luis Garica and Jake Noll went back-to-back.

FUN UNDER THE SUN: The Red Wings have the best record in the International League in day games posting a 14-6 record...the next best record in the IL is Columbus (CLE) who is 10-6 in day games this season...Rochester's last day game came Sunday against Lehigh Valley where they lost 4-2...prior to that loss the Wings had won eight-straight day games.

ROAD TRIPPING: The Red Wings continued to explode on the road yesterday, improving their record to 13-6 away from Frontier Field...the pitching staff has fared slightly better on the road with a 4.15 ERA compared to a 4.94 while at home...the Wings' staff had 11 strikeouts yesterday, bringing the team average to 10 strikeouts per game on the road, which ranks second in the International League behind the Gwinnett Stripers (ATL) who average 10.9 per game.

WE'RE SO EXTRA: The Wings extended their extra-base-hit-streak to 43 games on Tuesday...Rochester is one of two teams (Louisville) in the International League to log an extra base knock in all of their games this season...the streak was extended by 2B Lucius Fox, who doubled in the fourth inning, his third of the year...after going 0-for-10 in his first four games with Rochester, Fox is now 11-for-37, good for a slash line of .297/.409/.514 in 11 games.

TALE OF TWO STORIES: The Wings have a record of 16-3 against teams under .500 (+45 run differential) in the early going...this compares to Rochester's record versus teams over .500, posting an 11-13 record (-33 run differential)....the Wings record in one-run games is 11-2, winning one-run games at an 84% rate, the second best percentage in all of affiliated baseball (Single-A Bradenton (PIT) 8-1).

2-OUT WARRIORS: Designated hitter Joey Meneses' two-out grand slam in yesterday's win brings his two-out hit total to a team-best 18...the Wings are batting an International League-best .262 (125-for-478) with two down in an inning and have the third most RBI (86) in the IL when the down to the final out in an inning.

ABBOTT'S WILD RIDE: On April 21, the Chicago Cubs traded RHP Cory Abbott to the San Francisco Giants...the Washington Nationals then claimed Abbott off waivers from the San Francisco Giants (5/4) and then optioned him to the Rochester Red Wings...in two starts with Iowa (CHI) this year, the right-hander's sole opponent was Buffalo where he combined to go six innings, giving up three runs on two home runs and four hits...one of Abbott's homers allowed when he was with Iowa was to his now teammate Josh Palacios, whom the Nationals claimed off waivers from Buffalo (TOR) on April 15...since joining the Red Wings, the right-hander has given up just one hit in three innings of work...Abbott had just one start go fewer than four innings last year in 19 outings...the San Diego-native will face Syracuse today for the first time in his career.

