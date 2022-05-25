Lehigh Valley Gets Win Over Worcester
May 25, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Allentown, PA) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (24-20) put a stop to the Worcester Red Sox (20-24) on Wednesday evening as they won 7-6. The 'Pigs earned their third win of the season against the WooSox.
Worcester took a 1-0 lead against James Marvel in the top of the first inning as Rob Refsnyder hit an RBI single that scored Ryan Fitzgerald. Lehigh Valley answered with a run against Kutter Crawford in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game at 1-1. Dustin Peterson hit an RBI double that scored Nick Maton.
The WooSox jumped ahead 2-1 against Marvel in the top of the third inning as Jarren Duran scored on a groundball double play. Worcester then scored another run against Marvel in the top of the fourth inning to take a 3-1 lead as Roberto Ramos hit an RBI single that scored Christin Stewart.
The 'Pigs were able to tie the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning against Crawford. Scott Kingery hit a two-run home run, his first home run of the season and Matt Vierling hit an RBI single that scored Drew Maggi. The single by Vierling extended his hitting streak to eight games.
Lehigh Valley extended their lead to 6-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning against Silvino Bracho. Darick Hall hit an RBI single that scored Austin Wynns and Maton added another run with an RBI double to score Hall. Marvel allowed three runs (two earned) over 5 2/3 innings for the IronPigs.
Worcester scored a run against Michael Kelly in the top of the eighth inning to cut Lehigh Valley's lead to 6-4. Roberto Ramos hit an RBI double that scored Jonathan Arauz. Drew Maggi hit into a sacrifice bunt that scored Maton and gave Lehigh Valley a 7-4 lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Nick Duron allowed two runs in the top of the ninth inning but still earned his second save of the season.
The IronPigs and WooSox return to action on Thursday evening at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
