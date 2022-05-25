Today's Game Suspended

MEMPHIS, TN - Today's game between the Iowa Cubs and Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park has been suspended due to inclement weather in the forecast. The game was suspended in the top of the eighth inning in a 4-4 tie.

The game will resume at 6:05 pm tomorrow night in the top of the eighth inning tied 4-4 with runners on first and second base with one out for Iowa. After the completion of that game, tomorrow's regularly scheduled game will begin no earlier than 7:05 pm and will be a full nine-inning game.

Memphis currently holds a 1-0 series lead over Iowa after taking the opening game yesterday. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

