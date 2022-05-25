Today's Game Suspended
May 25, 2022 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - Today's game between the Iowa Cubs and Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park has been suspended due to inclement weather in the forecast. The game was suspended in the top of the eighth inning in a 4-4 tie.
The game will resume at 6:05 pm tomorrow night in the top of the eighth inning tied 4-4 with runners on first and second base with one out for Iowa. After the completion of that game, tomorrow's regularly scheduled game will begin no earlier than 7:05 pm and will be a full nine-inning game.
Memphis currently holds a 1-0 series lead over Iowa after taking the opening game yesterday. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 25, 2022
- Today's Game Suspended - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds, Cubs Suspended in Top of Eighth Inning - Memphis Redbirds
- Stowers Named International League Player of the Week - Norfolk Tides
- Kowar Brilliant, Striking out Nine in Dominant Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Fall 19-0 to Storm Chasers on Wednesday - Louisville Bats
- Jacksonville Strands Bases Loaded in Seventh, Fall to RailRiders - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Syracuse Schools Rochester, 7-3, in Front of Sold-Out Crowd on Education Day at NBT Bank Stadium on Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- Mud Hens Rally Back to Defeat the Sounds - Toledo Mud Hens
- Pitching Matchup Swings in RailRiders Favor - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Series Tied up in Syracuse as Wings Fall 7-3 - Rochester Red Wings
- Walk-Off Walk Dooms Sounds - Nashville Sounds
- On the Mark: Payton Excelling with Knights - Charlotte Knights
- May 25 Game Notes: Iowa at Memphis - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 25 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.