Redbirds, Cubs Suspended in Top of Eighth Inning

May 25, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Today's game between the Memphis Redbirds and the Iowa Cubs has been suspended in the top of the eighth inning with one out, runners at first and second base and the score tied, 4-4.

The suspended game will resume tomorrow, Thursday, May 26th at 6:05 p.m. CDT ahead of tomorrow's regularly scheduled game. The regularly scheduled game will follow, with first pitch no earlier than 7:05 p.m. CDT and will be a nine-inning game.

Tickets for Thursday's game will be good for the resumption of the suspended game and Thursday's regularly scheduled contest. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. CDT.

