Pitching Matchup Swings in RailRiders Favor

MOOSIC, PA -The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders edged past the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday afternoon 2-1. Oswald Peraza gave the RailRiders the lead with an RBI single in the eighth.

The Jumbo Shrimp struck first against RailRiders' starter Hayden Wesneski in the top of the fifth inning. A sacrifice fly from Peyton Burdick gave the visitors a 1-0 lead. Wesneski ended up tossing 5.1 innings but allowed a career-high five walks. He exited having allowed just that one run on two hits.

The RailRiders tied the game in the half-inning after. In the bottom of the fifth, José Peraza launched a solo home run to left off Jacksonville starter Will Stewart. The left-hander only surrendered that one run in his second career Triple-A appearance. He tossed seven innings with just four hits allowed.

Jimmy Yacabonis relieved for the Jumbo Shrimp in the eighth. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took the lead courtesy of an RBI single with two outs from Oswald Peraza. A 2-1 lead became their first advantage of the young series.

Shelby Miller took over the ninth after Vinny Nittoli worked out of jams in the seventh and eighth innings. Miller notched his fourth save of the season to take the team lead in the category. Nittoli (2-0) earned the victory while Yacabonis (3-3) took the loss. The series is now even at one win apiece.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Jacksonville meet again on Thursday. Deivi García will face Edward Cabrera starting at 6:35 PM. It's Thirsty Thursday, which features $1.00 specials on Bud Light and Pepsi products for two hours after gates open, presented by Budweiser and Eyewitness News. Tickets are available at swbrailriders.com.

