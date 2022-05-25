May 25 Game Notes: Iowa at Memphis

IOWA CUBS (22-20) @ MEMPHIS REDBIRDS (23-20)

Wednesday, May 25, 2022 - 11:05 - AutoZone Park - Memphis, TN

RHP Caleb Kilian (2-0, 1.31) vs. LHP Zack Thompson (2-1, 4.42)

TODAY'S GAME: Two top prospects are set to take the mound today, with Caleb Kilian going for Iowa against Zack Thompson for Memphis. Kilian comes in as the Cubs' No. 4 ranked prospect and the top arm in Chicago's system, entering today's game with a 2-0 record and a 1.31 ERA. The righty has allowed one earned run or less in all eight of his starts this year and is looking to end Iowa's losing skid at three games. Opposite of Kilian will be the Cardinals' No. 9 overall ranked prospect and the third-best pitcher in their system. Thompson is 2-1 with a 4.42 ERA on through eight starts entering today's game, striking out 49 batters over his 38.2 innings pitched this year. The southpaw has allowed 19 earned runs on 30 hits, four hit batters and nine walks, with five of the 30 hits leaving the yard.

HERE TO HEAL: With the addition of Sean Newcomb yesterday, Iowa's roster is now home to four Major League rehabbers. Alec Mills began rehabbing a back injury on April 23, Clint Frazier began his assignment on May 17 to build back after an appendicitis and David Bote joined the roster on May 19 to rehab after his shoulder surgery. The four Major League rehabbers ties the season high from 2021, which was hit twice. From June 27 to July 4 of last year, the I-Cubs hosted Dillon Maples, Trevor Williams, Nico Hoerner and Justin Steele. From August 31 to September 1 of 2021, they added rehabbers Maples, Willson Contreras, Jonathan Holder and Adbert Alzolay.

K DAY: Caleb Kilian will take the mound for Iowa today leading Triple-A baseball with a 1.31 ERA. The righty has allowed just five earned runs this year in 34.1 innings, limiting opponents to 13 walks while issuing 40 strikeouts. That strikeout total ranks second on the team, just two behind Matt Swarmer. Not only are Kilian's numbers leading the team and the league, his ERA also ranks ninth in all of Minor League Baseball. His dominance has offered a consistent boost to the team, as he leads the roster with eight starts and is the only pitcher who has made at least one start in every series so far this year. While Kilian himself has earned a 2-0 record on the season so far, the I-Cubs have gone on to win seven of eight games he has started.

SHORT WORK: Yesterday marked Mark Leiter Jr.'s first start in nearly three weeks, as he spent the majority of May working out of Chicago's bullpen, and he lasted 2.1 innings against the Redbirds. Paired with Major League rehabber Alec Mills' 2.1-inning start on Sunday, that marks just the second time all season that the I-Cubs have received back-to-back starts of three innings or less. The first time came in the first week of the season in Buffalo, on April 6 and 8. Though Iowa's starters have averaged 4.1 innings so far this season, the group has often failed to make it deep into games. Iowa's rotation has combined for just three starts of more than five innings, and none longer than 5.2. Through their first 42 games last season, for comparison, the I-Cubs had already received ten starts of six innings or more, including eight total quality starts from six different starters. The lack of length has often hurt the I-Cubs this year; after yesterday's loss, the 2022 team has gone on to a 3-11 record when their starter has pitched less than four innings, which compares to a 19-9 mark when their starter has gone four or more.

LUCKY NUMBER SEVEN: Iowa scored four runs yesterday in their 9-4 loss, putting up three runs in the first and one in the ninth. The loss marked just the third time this season that Iowa has scored four or more runs and lost a game, holding a 19-3 record now this season in such games. They are 2-1 when scoring four runs, 3-0 when putting up five runs, 2-2 when putting up six, and undefeated (12-0) when scoring seven or more runs.

A NEW ROLE: Luke Farrell made his second relief appearance for Iowa yesterday after making two starts in his previous two appearances. Farrell was signed to a minor league contract by Chicago on May 8 after electing free agency from Minnesota on October 14, 2021. The righty made his first appearance for Iowa against the Saints, throwing two innings of relief on May 8. He allowed two earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three. Between that relief appearance and yesterday's effort out of the bullpen, Farrell made two starts of five innings each, recording the win in both starts. The 30-year-old allowed just one earned run on three hits and four walks while striking out eight over his two starts. Yesterday, coming out of the bullpen, Farrell allowed two earned runs on two hits and three walks over his three innings pitched. He is 0-for-4 in retiring the first batter he faces this year after allowing Evan Mendoza to reach on a walk in the sixth inning of yesterday's game.

DOING THEIR THING: In yesterday's 9-4 loss, two of Iowa's Major League rehabbers stood out. Hitting out of the two-hole, David Bote went 3-for-5 with a run scored, collecting 38% (3-of-8) of Iowa's hits and raising his average on the year with Iowa to .313. Sean Newcomb, in his first appearance for Iowa, spun a perfect frame. The southpaw threw 64% (9-of-14) of his pitches for strikes, striking out one batter in his scoreless inning.

AGAINST MEMPHIS: In their first matchup since 2019, Memphis took it to Iowa, winning game one of their six-game series by a score of 9-4. The game marked the first of 12 games between the two teams this season, with six games coming at home for each team. After their loss yesterday, Iowa will enter today with a record of 144-175 all-time against Memphis, including just 54-105 on the road since 1998. They were 3-5 here in 2019 and 2-6 in 2018. Iowa has not won more than three games in a single season at AutoZone Park since 2012 when they went 5-3 and before that, 2006 when they were 5-4. To win five games on the road this year, they will need to sweep the rest of the series after yesterday's loss in game one.

SHORT HOPS: Eric Stout allowed four earned runs in yesterday's loss, tying the most allowed by any reliever this season...yesterday's loss marked the second loss in a row taken by Iowa's bullpen, just the second time this year the relievers have taken back-to-back losses this year, with the first coming on April 20-21 at Louisville...yesterday marked the fifth game this year that Iowa did not record one extra-base hit; in each of the previous four games, they had four hits or less whereas yesterday they had eight hits...after batting ninth in the lineup yesterday, Greg Deichmann has now hit out of every spot in Iowa's lineup except for the cleanup spot...after winning nine out of 11 games played from May 8-20, the I-Cubs have now tied their season long losing streak, dropping three straight games for the second time this year.

