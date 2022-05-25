Jacksonville Strands Bases Loaded in Seventh, Fall to RailRiders

May 25, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







MOOSIC, Pa. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were put in a position to win as LHP Will Stewart tossed seven strong innings with only one run allowed, but the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders came away with the 2-1 win Wednesday afternoon from PNC Field.

With the game knotted at one in the bottom of the eighth, Jimmy Yacabonis (L, 3-3) entered the game in relief of Stewart. Yacabonis got the first out but Ronald Guzman doubled and then two batters later, scored on a single by Oswald Peraza to put the RailRiders ahead 2-1.

After four scoreless innings, Jacksonville (23-21) got on the board first in the top of the fifth. Devin Hairston walked to start the inning and Norel González reached on an error putting runners at the corners. Peyton Burdick followed with a sac fly, plating Hairston to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 1-0 advantage.

Scranton Wilkes-Barre (16-27) responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the fifth. José Peraza started the inning off with a solo home run to tie the game at one run apiece.

The Jumbo Shrimp and RailRiders continue their series tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. ET. Jacksonville will turn to RHP Edward Cabrera (1-2, 4.58) and Scranton Wilkes-Barre will counter with RHP Deivi Garcia (0-3, 9.90)

Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. ET on ESPN 690, espn690.com and MiLB.tv.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.