Storm Chasers' Vinnie Pasquantino Named I.L. Player of the Week

PAPILLION, Neb. - After a week that saw him hit four home runs, two doubles, and a triple, Storm Chasers INF Vinnie Pasquantino was named the International League Player of the Week for May 23-29 on Monday by Minor League Baseball.

During a six-game series against Louisville from Louisville Slugger Field, Pasquantino went 11-for-23 (.478) with a .500 OBP, a 1.174 SLG, and a 1.674 OPS. Pasquantino started the week on Tuesday with a 1-for-3 performance before coming back with a career night on Wednesday. During Omaha's 19-0 win on Wednesday, Pasquantino went 5-for-7 with two home runs, two doubles, and five RBI. To close the series on Sunday, Pasquantino went 2-for-4 with a home run and his second triple of the season.

The 24-year-old is tied for second in the International League with 14 homers while leading the league in RBI (51), extra base hits (30), and total bases (110). He is also second in the International League with 36 runs scored. The Kansas City Royals number four overall prospect is hitting .303/.396/.667 with 14 homers, 14 doubles, 51 RBI, and two triples. Pasquantino has drawn a walk 25 times while striking out just 30 times.

The Storm Chasers return to Werner Park for a two-week homestand on Tuesday. The first game of a six-game series begins at 7:05 p.m. against the Indianapolis Indians with coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. CT with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone. For tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

