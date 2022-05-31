Chad Smith Pitches One Scoreless Inning in Debut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp right-handed pitcher Chad Smith threw one scoreless inning in his MLB debut on Sunday for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

Smith entered the game in the bottom of the seventh, replacing RHP Robert Stephenson. Smith retired the side in order and struck out Riley Adams for his first major league punchout.

An 11th round pick by Miami in 2016 out of the University of Mississippi, Smith logged time with Jacksonville in 2019 when they were a member of the Double-A Southern League. He made 14 relief appearances in 2019, going 2-1 in 18.1 innings, while allowing nine earned runs for a 4.42 ERA.

Smith transferred to Ole Miss from Wallace CC in Alabama for the 2016 season. In 12 starts for the Rebels, he compiled a 4-4 record while allowing 28 earned runs in 59.2 innings for a 4.22 ERA.

Smith is the second former Jumbo Shrimp player to make his MLB debut in 2022, following Joe Dunand who debuted for the Marlins on Saturday, May 7th. Smith is also the 937th player to don both a Jacksonville uniform and play in the major leagues. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.

