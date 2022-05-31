Homestand on Deck: Indians to Honor History of Negro Leagues in Indianapolis

May 31, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians begin a six-game series with the Columbus Clippers, Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, next Tuesday, June 7 at Victory Field. Friday Fireworks (June 10), Negro Leagues Night (June 11) and Sunday Characters with PJ Masks'Â¢ (June 12) highlight the promotions for Indy's fifth homestand of the season.

Tuesday, June 7 - Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg

Load up on your favorite ballpark snacks with hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack and popcorn all available for just $1 each.

IUPUI Men's Head Soccer Coach Sid Van Druenen will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Gates open at 6 PM with first pitch at 7:05 PM.

Wednesday, June 8 - Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial

Leave the office early and enjoy a Wednesday Day Game at Victory Field.

Gates open at 12:30 PM for the 1:35 PM start.

Thursday, June 9 - Thirsty Thursday presented by Sun King Brewery, Circle City Night, Bark in the Park presented by Noah's Animal Hospital and PetSuites, Eli the Bat Dog presented by Sit Means Sit

The best drink specials happen on Thirsty Thursday at Victory Field. Quench your thirst with $2 Pepsi fountain drinks, $3 domestic drafts and $5 premium and craft drafts. DJ Ryan Watson will perform pregame on the home dugout, and on the field, the Indians will represent the 317 for the second Circle City Night of the season by wearing Circle City jerseys.

Exclusive to Circle City Nights, the Indians partnered with local retailer, The Shop Indy, to bring fans the Circle City t-shirt collection. These limited-edition shirts are only available to fans who purchase a special t-shirt package. The Indians also partnered with Penn & Beech - Indy's local candle company - to bring four baseball-inspired scents into fans' own homes.

The third game of the series also features the third of six Bark in the Park games for the season. Bring your four-legged fan to the ballpark and enjoy the game from the right and center field lawn. Fans must purchase the dog ticket package in advance, which guarantees one (1) giveaway item for the pup. Dog ticket packages are limited. Fans also get the opportunity to watch Eli the Bat Dog retrieve players' bats during the first three innings of the game.

Special ceremonial first pitches will be thrown by Butler University Head Football Coach Mike Uremovich and the University of Indianapolis women's lacrosse Division II national championship team along with first pitches fetched by Butler Blue IV and Grady the Greyhound.

Gates open at 6 PM with first pitch at 7:05 PM.

Friday, June 10 - Friday Fireworks presented by FOX59

Stick around after the final out and enjoy a spectacular postgame fireworks show.

Gates open at 6 PM ahead of the 7:05 PM first pitch.

Saturday, June 11 - Negro Leagues Night presented by Indiana Civil Rights Commission

The Indians pay tribute to the rich history of the Negro Leagues in Indianapolis through a partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. The Indianapolis Clowns featured some of the greatest Black ballplayers of all time, including Hall of Famer Hank Aaron and the first three women signed to professional baseball contracts in the Negro Leagues - Toni Stone, Connie Morgan and Mamie "Peanut" Johnson. Indy native Oscar Charleston, another Negro Leagues legend and Hall of Famer, managed the Clowns in the early 1950s.

On the field, the Indians will wear Clowns specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities. The jersey auction begins at 10 AM ET on June 11 and concludes at the end of the seventh inning. Fans may place their bids by texting VICTORY to 79230.

Prior to the game, former Ben Davis High School football star and current Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans will throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

Gates open at 6 PM, and the game gets underway at 7:05 PM.

Sunday, June 12 - Sunday Characters with PJ Masks'Â¢ presented by MHS, Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Aquafina and Meijer, Knot Hole Kids Club Sunglasses Giveaway presented by Riley Children's Health

Characters from the popular TV show PJ Masks'Â¢ make their way to Victory Field for the series finale.

Visit the Center Field Plaza before and during the game for a chance to meet and take photos with Catboy, Owlette and Gekko.

Every Sunday, all children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and bottle of water with price of admission. In addition, the first 500 Knot Hole Kids Club members will receive one pair of sunglasses at the Standings & Lineup Board behind Section 108. This is the first opportunity for KHKC members to receive the June giveaway item. KHKC members may also run the bases after the game.

Gates open at 12:30 PM before first pitch at 1:35 PM.

Single-game tickets are available along with season tickets, mini plans, group and premium reservations.

For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.