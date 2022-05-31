Walk-Off Homer Lifts Omaha Past Indy, 2-1
May 31, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
PAPILLION, Neb. - With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Nate Eaton lifted a walk-off solo home run over the left field wall to hand the Indianapolis Indians a 2-1, series-opening loss against the Omaha Storm Chasers on Tuesday night.
Indians Record: 24-24
Omaha Record: 25-23
WP: Zach Willeman (1-0)
LP: Austin Brice (1-2)
