Helman Promoted, Beckham Activated, Twins Trade for Andreoli

DES MOINES, IA - In the, "Hello My Name Is..." portion of the season, the St. Paul Saints added three players through three different transactions on Tuesday. Infielder Michael Helman was promoted from Double-A Wichita, infielder Tim Beckham was activated from the injured list, and outfielder John Andreoli joined the team after the Minnesota Twins made a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 26-year-old Helman was hitting .278 with six home runs and 20 RBI in 39 games for the Wind Surge this season. In 144 at bats he scored 34 runs, had six doubles, two triples, was 10-for-10 in stolen bases, a .367 on base percentage, and a .472 slugging percentage. He was ninth in the Texas League in runs scored. Helman had an 11-game hitting streak from May 1-20, the longest by a Wind Surge player this season.

Helman was an 11th round pick by the Minnesota Twins in 2018 out of Texas A&M. Last season he spent the whole year at High-A Cedar Rapids and hit .246 with a career high 19 home runs and 57 RBI in 111 games. Overall, Helman is a career .254 hitter with a slash line of .254/.325/.418.

The 32-year-old Beckham was on the injured list with a left quad injury. He played in two rehab games for the Single-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels going 2-7 with a home run and three RBI. Beckham spent last season in the Chicago White Sox organization at Triple-A Charlotte where he hit .279 with 11 home runs and 32 RBI in 45 games.

The former number one overall pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2008 out of Griffin (GA) High School has played 472 Major League games and is a career .249 hitter with 63 homers and 198 RBI. He has slashed .249/.302/.431. Beckham was a 2009 Mid-Season and Post-Season South Atlantic League All-Star, 2011 Futures Game Participant, and a two-time MiLB.com Organizational All-Star for the Rays in 2011 and '13.

The 31-year-old Andreoli makes his second stint in the Twins organization, having played for the former Triple-A affiliate, the Rochester Red Wings, in 2019. Andreoli came over in a trade with the Phillies for cash considerations. He was at Triple-A Lehigh Valley hitting .154 with two home runs and 11 RBI in 36 games. In 104 at bats he has scored 15 runs, has three doubles, one triple, a .336 on base percentage, and a .260 slugging percentage.

Andreoli was a 17th round pick by the Chicago Cubs in 2011 out of the University of Connecticut. He was a 2012 Post-Season Florida State League All-Star, 2013 Mid-Season Florida State League All-Star, a 2014 Mid-Season Southern League All-Star and a three-time MiLB.com Organizational All-Star with the Cubs in 2012, '13, and '16.

Infielder Jermaine Palacios had his contract selected by the Minnesota Twins and receives his first call up to the Major Leagues. Palacios was hitting .262 with three homers and 17 RBI in 39 games.

The Saints roster stands at 31, 17 pitchers and 13 position players, two shy of the league maximum of 33.

