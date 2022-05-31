Durham Bulls Homestand June 1 - June 5

DURHAM, NC - After a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights, the Durham Bulls continue their 12-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds. Bark in the Park, Throwback Thursday with Afforda-BULL Eats featuring $2 hot dogs, two fireworks shows, and Pirates and Princesses Night are among the highlights.

Wednesday, June 1st vs Nashville (6:35pm)

Kids Eat Free: Kids ages 12 & under are eligible to get their hand stamped and pick up a meal voucher for a hot dog, soda, and a bag of chips at the Lowes Foods Guest Services when they arrive at the game.

Bark In the Park presented by Tito's Vodka: Enjoy a night of baseball at the DBAP with your pup in the outfield! A portion of every dog ticket sold will be donated to Second Chance Pet Adoptions. For Bark in the Park tickets, click here: https://bit.ly/3iQvg3u

Thursday, June 2nd vs Nashville (6:35pm)

Afforda-BULL Eats with $2 Hot Dogs: Enjoy a night of discounted food and beverages at the DBAP, including $2 hot dogs and $2 fountain drinks!

Throwback Thursday: The Bulls pay tribute to their 25-season partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays. Players and coaches will wear specialty jerseys as a nod to the 1998 Devil Rays squad.

Friday, June 3rd vs Nashville (6:35pm)

Friday Night Fireworks presented by BioMerieux: The skies will ignite for a post-game firework show at the DBAP.

Stryker's Young at Heart Day: Calling all fans 55+, catch your free game day ticket to Stryker's Young at Heart Day! A limited number of tickets are available, learn more here: https://atmilb.com/3MS2Bs8.

Saturday, June 4th vs Nashville (6:35pm) Presented by Michael and Son

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World: stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks, presented by Window World.

Ripken The Bat Dog: Ripken the Bat Dog will be fetching bats throughout the game in partnership with Sit Means Sit Apex.

Sunday, June 5th vs Nashville (5:05pm) Presented by NC Clean Energy

Kids Run the Bases presented by Pepsi: Kids aged 12 & under will be able to run the bases after the game thanks to Nature's Twist.

Princess and Pirates Night: Princess & Pirates Night returns to the DBAP! You never know which of your favorite characters might show up.

Tickets for all remaining 2022 Bulls home games are on sale now. Group outings and season tickets or mini plans can also be purchased at durhambulls.com, or by calling the Mako Medical Ticket Office at 919.956.BULL.

