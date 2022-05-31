Tetreault Tabbed 585 Fitness May Player of the Month

Red Wings pitcher Jackson Tetreault was named the club's 585 Fitness Player of the Month for May.

Tetreault made five starts for the Wings in the month, going 4-0 with a 1.40 ERA and allowing just 14 hits over 25 2/3 innings. He allowed two runs or fewer in all five starts, including two scoreless outings - May 5 vs. Scranton (5 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 BB, 4 SO) and May 21 vs. Lehigh Valley (5 IP, 2 H, 3 BB, 5 SO).

The 25-year-old right-hander finished the month among league leaders in wins (T-1st, 4), ERA (2nd, 1.40), BAA (2nd, .157) and WHIP (T-5th, 0.97).

In 10 starts this season, Tetreault is 4-2 with a 3.91 ERA.

