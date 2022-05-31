Locastro Joins SWB on MLB Rehab Assignment

MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced that outfielder Tim Locastro will commence a Major League rehab assignment with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders this evening. The RailRiders host the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at 6:35 this evening at PNC Field.

Locastro began the season with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and hit .313 over five games before he was recalled on April 17. In 15 games with the Yankees, he was batting .231 with one home run, two runs batted in and four steals. Locastro was placed on New York's 10-Day Injured List on May 8 with a left latissimus dorsi strain.

Locastro becomes the first member of the New York Yankees to rehab with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.

The RailRiders and IronPigs start a six-game set this evening. For single-game tickets or information on upcoming promotions, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

