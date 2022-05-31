Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (25-23) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (18-29)

Game 48 | Home Game 25 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Tuesday, May 31, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Corey Oswalt (0-1, 10.50) vs LHP Hayden Wesneski (1-4, 2.23)

OSWALT: Pitched one inning of relief, giving up two hits in no decision vs Worcester 5/29 (10-2 L)

WESNESKI: Pitched 5.1 innings, taking ND with 2 H, ER, 5 BB (career-high) and 4 K vs Jacksonville 5/25 (W 2-1)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (May 29, 2022) - T The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders rallied from 3-0 down to defeat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 4-3 on Sunday afternoon and earn a series split. David Freitas delivered the game-winning sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Vinny Nittoli made his first start of the season for the RailRiders and pitched 1.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts as the opener. Braxton Garrett opposed him and gave up just one hit over five scoreless frames of his own. Matt Krook entered the game in the second and served as a bulk reliever for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in his tenth game of the season. Krook allowed three runs over 5.1 innings of work with five strikeouts. Krook entered the day fourth in the International League with 54 punchouts. The Jumbo Shrimp got on the board in the third on a run-scoring double play. JJ Bleday added a two-run home run one inning later to extend Jacksonville's lead to 3-0. It was the eighth home run of the season for Bleday.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth, José Peraza drove in one run on an infield single, and a second tally scored on a throwing error to make it 3-2. Ronald Guzmán then tied the game at three one inning later on his third home run of the season. Guzmán finished the day 2-for-4.

José Mujica and Greg Weissert combined to pitch perfect eighth and ninth innings out of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's bullpen. In the bottom of the ninth, the RailRiders loaded the bases on a hit and two walks, one intentional. With no one out, pinch-hitter David Freitas won it on a sac fly to left. It was the second walk-off win of the week for SWB, their fourth of the season.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders welcome back the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for their second series at PNC Field this season. The RailRilders had won the first two games of the set back in April before dropping the final four in a row for their third-straight series loss. This will be the final trip to this ballpark this season for the IronPigs.

SINCE U BEEN GONE - The RailRiders entered their last series with Lehigh Valley 7-10 (.312 winning %) . Since then, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has gone 11-19 (.367 winning %) including losing four of six against the IronPigs.

SODA POP - Lehigh Valley comes in to PNC Field for the second time while the RailRiders have yet to make a trip to Coca-Cola Park this year. The IronPigs are the only team SWB faces this year in two six-game series before traveling to play an away series. Even still, the RailRiders won't have a conventional six-game series as a visitor against the IronPigs until September 20 which is the final road trip of the year.

APRIL SHOWERS, MAY FLOWERS? - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will finish the month of May with a losing record, entering the final day of the month with a 9-16 record in it. The RailRiders went 9-13 in April. While pitching was better in May than April (3.77 ERA vs 4.62 ERA), the bats have struggled more in the month (.205 batting average vs .227 batting average).

WALKING OFF - The RailRiders walked off twice against Jacksonville last week, their most of a single-series this season. They have now walked off in four of their nine home victories. In just 24 home games this season, the RailRiders have the same amount of walkoff wins as they had in 64 home games throughout the 2021 season.

HAY DAY - Hayden Wesneski takes the ball tonight for the opener. It will be the second time in his career that he faces the IronPigs with his only other outing coming on April 27 of this year. Wesneski allowed three earned runs in six innings that game. It's the only time this season he has given up at least three earned runs in a game (nine appearances).

WIZARD OF OS - Oswald Peraza picked up a pair of hits and reached three times on Saturday. He enters Tuesday on a four-game hit streak, his second longest of the season (six-game hit streak from April 28 to May 5). He has multi-hit performances in three of his last eight games played and went four for four in stolen bases against the Jumbo Shrimp last series. Entering the set with Jacksonville, Peraza was batting .200, now raising his season average to .214 thanks to last week.

EASY BEIN' GREENE - Shane Greene pitched on Friday night for the RailRiders in the seventh and eighth innings. He set a season-high with five strikeouts. It was his first action with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since July 2, 2014. Greene was recently signed as a Minor League free agent by the Yankees. He originally played in the organization from 2009-2014.

STREAKY - Estevan Florial's six-game hit streak with the RailRiders ended on Sunday... Oswald Peraza has hits in four-straight games... Ronald Guzmán has a three-game hit streak... Shelby Miller has not been charged with a run in seven straight appearances, the longest for any SWB reliever this year... José Mujica has not been charged with a run in five-straight SWB appearances (appeared for Somerset in-between)... Vinny Nittoli has not been charged with a run in four-straight relief appearances...

ON DECK - The RailRiders are in the back end of a twelve-game homestand. It's Waggin' Wednesday tomorrow. Bring your four-legged canine friends to PNC Field, presented by Magic 93. Also get $1 Sahlen's Hot Dogs for two hours after gates open, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (33-15) fell on Sunday to the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2. Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres both hit solo home runs but were outslugged by Tampa. The Yankees welcome in the Los Angeles Angels tonight for game one of a three-game series. Jordan Montgomery faces Noah Syndergaard tonight at 7:05 PM... The Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the Somerset Patriots (29-16) by a 13-2 final in a Memorial Day matchup on Monday afternoon. Blake Perkins tied the team lead with his tenth double. The Patriots get today off before continuing the series tomorrow night at 6:35 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades (20-24) topped the Rome Braves 2-1 on Sunday and salvaged a series split. Anthony Siegler launched a two-run homer in the fourth for the lone offense of the day. Siegler also back-picked a runner at first to end the game. Blane Abeyta starts tonight on the road against the Aberdeen IronBirds at 7:05 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (20-25) fell in the finale against the Lakeland Flying Tigers 5-4 Sunday. Anthony Garcia hit his team-best tenth home run. RHP Yorlin Calderon was named FSL pitcher of the week for his seven-inning no-hitter. They begin a series tonight at 7:00 PM against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels...

