Eaton's Walk-Off Pushes Omaha to Series Opening Win

May 31, 2022 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - RF Nate Eaton launches his second homer with Omaha with two outs in the ninth to give the Omaha Storm Chasers (25-23) the win over the Indianapolis Indians (24-24) 2-1.

The Indians got on the board first, scoring on a bases loaded walk in the second.

2B Clay Dungan had a two-out hit in the second and CF JaCoby Jones drew a walk to start the third but both ended up stranded as the Storm Chasers' only baserunners through the first five innings.

Omaha took some time to knot the score, but in the seventh DH Vinnie Pasquantino hit his 15th home run of season, to make the score 1-1. Pasquantino is now tied for the league lead in home runs.

With the score still tied, SS Iván Castillo hit a single to start the ninth but a strike him out, throw him out caught Castillo stealing. Eaton decided that extra-innings was not the route to go, hitting his second home run with Omaha, just six days after being transferred to the Storm Chasers to give Omaha the 2-1 win.

Newly acquired RHP Zach Willeman got his first win for the Storm Chasers in his first appearance after being promoted from Double-A today.

Omaha continues their homestand with Indianapolis on Wednesday. First pitch for game-two is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone. Tomorrow is Winning Wednesday, if the Storm Chasers get a win, fans in attendance at the conclusion of the game will receive a voucher for the next Wednesday home game

Omaha will be wearing specialty Runza Jerseys on June 4, against Indianapolis. The game-worn jerseys will be part of a silent auction in the ballpark and a Runza Beach Towel giveaway.

The full 2022 schedule can be found here and single-game tickets are now available here.

For more tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media. You can follow the team on Twitter @omastormchasers, on Instagram @omahastormchasers, and "like" the team on Facebook at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.

