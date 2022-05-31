Play Ball Weekend to Include Youth Clinic at Johnny B. Wiley Sports Pavilion

The Buffalo Bisons have teamed up with Major League Baseball and the Willie Hutch Jones Educational & Sports Program to be part of MLB's 'Play Ball Weekend,' June 11-12. The 2-day celebration, which includes a free youth clinic and a Bisons game against a divisional rival, will give kids a great chance to learn, play and just have fun with the greatest game in the world!

Saturday, June 11 (10 a.m.) The Willie Hutch Jones Educational & Sports Program will host a one-day youth clinic at the Johnny B. Wiley Sports Pavilion from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. (check in at 9:30 a.m.). The clinic is available for FREE for the first 300 kids that register at Bisons.com/PlayBall and each child will receive a complimentary ticket to the Bisons game against the Worcester Red Sox on June 12. The clinic will include stationed instructions on the game's fundaments, a free boxed lunch and then a fun pitch, hit and run competition for the children to compete in.

Full clinic details can be found at Bisons.com/PlayBall. The first 175 children to register will also receive a free Franklin bat and ball set.

Sunday, June 12 (1:05 p.m.) The Bisons host the Red Sox with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch. The team is encouraging all young players to wear their Little League jerseys to the game for special recognition during the contest. After the game, all kids are allowed onto the field for Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates, as well as a special Home Run Derby Challenge, where kids will be able to take one swing from a tee to see if they can hit a home run over the Sahlen Field outfield wall.

All single game tickets are $3 OFF when purchased in advance of game day.

