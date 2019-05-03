Storm Chasers Series Highlights: May 3-6

May 3, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release





PAPILLION - The Omaha Storm Chasers are back at Werner Park on Friday, May 3 to start an eight-game homestand versus the Iowa Cubs and Round Rock Express. The club's four-game set with the I-Cubs opens with back-to-back Star Wars Nights, including Hy-Vee Friday Fireworks featuring with Star Wars themed music, in addition to a Casey the Bluebacca Bobblehead Giveaway for the first 2,000 fans to enter Werner Park on Saturday thanks to Centris Federal Credit Union. Saturday also features Bands & Brews presented by Werner Enterprises and the Star Wars Jersey Auction presented by Sprint, followed by Nebraska Medicine Family FUNday, along with Hardee's Kids Run The Bases and Hy-Vee Canned Food Sunday (May 5).

This homestand also features the opening of the Taste of Nebraska concessions stand at Werner Park, which will feature local Omaha Metro restaurants throughout the 2019 season. Acadian Grille will debut as the first restaurant featured from May 3-5 during the upcoming homestand.

Friday, May 3 (7:05pm) vs. Iowa Cubs

Star Wars Night: the Force is strong at Werner Park, with the first of back-to-back Star Wars Nights! Members of the 501st Legion will be on hand at the ballpark both nights dressed as some of your favorite characters from a galaxy far, far away.

Hy-Vee Friday Fireworks: the skies ignite on Friday evenings at Werner Park with a post-game fireworks spectacular presented by Hy-Vee, with special Star Wars themed music.

Saturday, May 4 (7:05pm) vs. Iowa Cubs

Bands & Brews presented by Werner Enterprises: For the first hour after gates open, fans will be able to enjoy $1 Bud Light and live music from My Back Pages at the Bud Light Downdraught Bar thanks to Werner Enterprises.

Casey the Bluebacca Bobblehead Giveaway (1st 2,000 fans) presented by Centris Federal Credit Union: The first 2,000 fans to enter Werner Park when gates open at 6:00pm will receive a Casey the Bluebacca Bobblehead thanks to Centris Federal Credit Union.

Star Wars Night Episode 2: Saturday features the second of back-to-back Star Wars Nights, complete with members of the 501st Legion dressed as some of your favorite characters from a galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars Jersey Auction presented by Sprint: Storm Chasers players and coaches will be wearing special Star Wars jerseys featuring Anakin Skywalker on the front and Darth Vader on the back for both Star Wars Nights, with fans able to bid on their favorite players' jersey during the game on Saturday. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Make-A-Wish Nebraska.

Sunday, May 5 (2:05pm) vs. Iowa Cubs

Hy-Vee Canned Food Sunday: Canned Food Sundays return to Werner Park! Bring 2 Hy-Vee Canned Good items to be donated to Heartland Hope Mission and receive a FREE McDonald's Berm ticket to that day's game!

Nebraska Medicine Family FUNday: Sundays are still the perfect day for families, featuring clowns & balloon artists and visits from Wildlife Encounters. Join Nebraska Medicine for booth activities on health and wellness, take your picture in the photo booth and register to win great prizes.

Hardee's Kids Run The Bases: Kids 12 & under will be able to run the same bases as the Storm Chasers players after Sunday home contests! Atlas MedStaff Lil' Chasers members will also get front of the line access and be able to run the bases first.

Monday, May 6 (11:05am) vs. Iowa Cubs

Education Day: various Omaha Metro schools will be on hand for an Education Day at Werner Park, featuring videos honoring Jackie Robinson for breaking Major League Baseball's color barrier in 1947.

BINGO presented by HKG Insurance: fans will be able to play BINGO prior to the Storm Chasers' contest on Monday thanks to HKG Insurance.

Single game tickets for all remaining Storm Chasers home contests can be purchased online at www.omahastormchasers.com, or by calling the Werner Park Ticket Office from noon until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at (402) 738-5100.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.